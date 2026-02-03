Best-in-class AppSec Innovator Launches Internal Scanning With Instant Deployment and Massive Payload Permutation for Unmatched Depth

Detectify, the application security testing platform for evolving attack surface coverage, today announced the launch of Internal Scanning. The new solution eliminates the visibility gap between external perimeters and internal environments, allowing security teams to discover and remediate vulnerabilities behind the firewall with the same speed and precision as they do for external assets.

Organizations have been considering the internal network as a safe room. Detectify challenges this dangerous courtesy: compromised endpoints and lateral movement have turned internal-facing apps (like staging environments and admin panels) into prime targets. Internal Scanning addresses this gap, bringing its proprietary crawling and fuzzing engine, fueled by world-class assessments from its Crowdsource community of elite ethical hackers, Alfred AI, and internal researchers, into the private network-unifying entire attack surface protection on a single platform.

"Security teams have had clunky, legacy internal scanning tools for decades, but they weren't built for today's ephemeral infrastructure and release speed," said Rickard Carlsson, CEO at Detectify. "We've built a modern architecture that brings high-velocity, payload-based testing behind the firewall. It's finally an internal security solution that works at the speed of the teams using it."

Technical sophistication meets radical simplicity

Unlike traditional DAST tools that make internal scanning a bottleneck through hours of manual instrumentation, Detectify Internal Scanning was engineered by DevOps for AppSec teams. It prioritizes scalability without overhead, ensuring that security testing becomes a driver of engineering efficiency. This means that customers can benefit from:

Frictionless deployment in minutes: The lightweight Internal Scanning Agent can be deployed instantly via a straightforward Terraform module. It is a self-contained package including license keys and registry access for true "plug play" security.

Unmatched scalability with short-lived triggering: Eliminate scanning bottlenecks with lightweight agents that spin up in build containers and shut down once the job is complete. The cloud-agnostic architecture supports thousands of simultaneous scans and auto-scaling to handle 10 assets or 10,000 assets without performance degradation.

A unified view of the entire attack surface: Security teams can finally see findings from the external perimeter and internal staging environments in one filterable, sleek UI-eliminating data silos and providing a single source of truth for risk.

Closing the visibility gap from Staging to Production

Beyond simple visibility, Internal Scanning provides the strategic tools necessary for modern AppSec to manage risk where the most sensitive data lives:

The Zero Trust bridge: Validate that internal applications are secure even when reachable only by certified users, removing the "trusted network" fallacy.

Automated compliance: Meet 2025 PCI DSS mandates for internal scanning, with the ability to set risk thresholds that automatically halt non-compliant deployments.

Network isolation verification: Validate network segmentation by scanning the same target from different vantage points to ensure critical apps are truly isolated.

Internal Scanning is available today, providing high-signal findings that developers actually trust and fix-delivered. More information can be found here.

About Detectify

Detectify sets a new standard for advanced application security testing, challenging traditional Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) by providing evolving coverage of each and every exposed asset across the changing attack surface. AppSec teams trust Detectify to expose how attackers will exploit both their Internet-facing applications as well as their internal network. The Detectify platform automates continuous real-world, payload-based attacks fueled by both its own AI Agent and a Crowdsource Community of elite ethical hackers into its own expert-built engines, exposing critical weaknesses before it's too late. Go hack yourself.

