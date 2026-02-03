Club Car Wash Acquires In & Out Car Wash Location at 32nd Street in Joplin, Missouri

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Club Car Wash, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash brands, today announced it has acquired one of In & Out Car Wash's locations at 32nd Street, a well-established and locally operated car wash serving the Joplin, Missouri community.

Founded in 2005, In & Out Car Wash has served the Joplin community with a focus on delivering a consistent, high-quality car wash experience. That commitment has shaped the operation of this location and built strong relationships with its customers.

"We're pleased to welcome this In & Out Car Wash location at 32nd Street and its customers to the Club Car Wash family," said Collin Bartels, President of Club Car Wash. "This location has a strong foundation, and our focus is on building on what's already working. Customers can expect an enhanced experience, with added convenience, expanded membership benefits, and continued attention to quality."

Customers can look forward to:

Exclusive membership savings

Access to Club Car Wash's Unlimited Wash Memberships and a growing network of more than 250 locations

Enhanced technology and service offerings while preserving a friendly, community-focused experience

Continued participation in charitable and local fundraising initiatives

"We've built lasting relationships with our customers, and ensuring a smooth transition is our top priority," said Ron Barks of In & Out Car Wash. "Our goal has always been to deliver the best car wash possible, and with Club Car Wash's resources and expertise, customers are in excellent hands at 32nd Street. We're incredibly grateful to the Joplin community for their loyalty and support over the years, and we will continue to serve our customers at our existing 7th Street In & Out Car Wash location. "

With this acquisition and entry into the Joplin Community, Club Car Wash continues to advance its mission of delivering a premium, convenient car wash experience while partnering with operators who share a dedication to quality, performance, and community.

For questions regarding the acquisition, please contact Club Car Wash Customer Service at (833) 416-9975 (option 2).

