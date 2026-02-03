EQL Pharma AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in EQL Pharma AB on 3 February 2026

Today, on 3 February 2026, the extraordinary general meeting was held in EQL Pharma AB. A summary of the adopted resolution follows below.

Resolution on implementation of a long-term incentive program

The extraordinary general meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal from the board of directors to implement a long-term incentive program for two key employees based on issue of warrants.

The incentive program comprises a maximum of 220,000 warrants. Each warrant entitles the right to subscribe for one new share in the company at a subscription price per share corresponding to 200 per cent of the volume weighted average price according to Nasdaq Stockholm's official price list for shares in the company during the ten trading days that follows immediately after the publication of the company's interim report for April - December 2025. The warrants shall be issued to the fair market value of the warrants at the time of subscription, which shall be determined by Optionspartner as independent valuation institute in accordance with the Black & Scholes valuation formula. Subscription of shares by virtue of the warrants may be effected from and including 2 September 2030 to and including 16 September 2030.

In case all warrants issued in connection with the incentive program are exercised for subscription of new shares, a total of 220,000 new shares will be issued, which corresponds to a dilution of approximately 0.74 per cent of the company's share capital and votes.

