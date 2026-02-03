ADDvise Group AB (publ): Delisting of the shares and warrants in ADDvise from Nasdaq First North

On 29 January 2026, ADDvise Group AB (publ) ("ADDvise") announced that its board of directors had applied for delisting of the shares and warrants in ADDvise from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market ("First North") in accordance with the request from Amplex AB, which in connection with its public offer has become the owner of more than 90 per cent of all shares in ADDvise. Nasdaq has now approved the delisting application. The last day of trading in the shares and warrants in ADDvise on First North will be 17 February 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Staffan Torstensson, CEO

staffan.torstensson@addvisegroup.se

About ADDvise Group

ADDvise is an international life science group. Operating a decentralised ownership model, we develop and acquire high quality companies within the business areas Lab and Healthcare. The Group comprises more than 20 companies and generates annual revenues of close to SEK 1.6 billion. ADDvise is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 8 503 015 50, CA@mangold.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. More information is available at www.addvisegroup.com.