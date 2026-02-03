Trade Nation Recognised by TradingView as "Best Forex and CFD Broker UK"

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FCA-regulated global CFD and spread betting provider, Trade Nation, is pleased to announce that it has won the category of "Best Forex and CFD Broker in the UK" at the 2025 TradingView Broker Awards. The accolade was awarded to Trade Nation as the winner for the United Kingdom due to the reviews received on their TradingView broker profile. The reviews evidence how Trade Nation is valued by its customers for its product offering, low-cost fixed spreads, low commissions and above all, customer service.

The award win is yet further testament to the exceptional service Trade Nation provides, whilst not resting on their laurels, as the broker is always looking to enhance the trading experience for all their customers globally. 2026 will see exciting new developments for Trade Nation as they aim to win more similar recognition in the years ahead.

Jon Noble,?Chief Executive Officer at Trade Nation, said:

"We are thrilled to be recognised as the 'Best Forex and CFD broker in the UK - 2025' by TradingView. It's wonderful to see our dedication to providing a world class, value for money CFD offering getting the recognition it deserves."

Georgi Denichin, UK Growth & Partnerships Lead at TradingView, said:

"We are excited to recognise Trade Nation at the annual Broker Awards for a second year in a row. Based on TradingView reviews from verified traders, this award is a testament to Trade Nation's continuous commitment to excellence and client service in the UK throughout 2025."

Some of the reviews from customers include the below comments and highlight just how satisfied their customers are:

"Great broker. Good communication and quick respond time. I would strongly recommend." - 5/5 star rating.

"I really appreciate the service I am getting from trade nation! it gives me trust and when it comes to my money trust is all I want. try them out guys you will love it." - 5/5 star rating.

"Trade Nation has been reliable for my indices trades, with smooth execution even during volatile sessions." - 5/5 star rating.

About Trade Nation

Trade Nation is a global CFD and spread betting provider, regulated in multiple jurisdictions, including the UK, where it is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Founded in 2014, Trade Nation has grown into an award-winning fintech and financial services firm with offices across London, Sydney, Johannesburg, Seychelles, Malaysia, and The Bahamas.

With a management team with over 200 years of industry experience, Trade Nation is dedicated to ensuring it offers the best trading and investing services.

72.9 - 82.9% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

W:? https://tradenation.com/

T:? https://twitter.com/itstradenation

L:? https://www.linkedin.com/company/itstradenation/

About TradingView

TradingView is a charting and trading platform used by 100M+ traders and investors worldwide to spot opportunities across global markets. It provides an arena where hard work and calculated risks can lead to incredible success, helping traders make smarter trading decisions with the best tools and the best community.

Risk Warnings and Disclaimer

?Financial Spread Bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72.9 - 82.9% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

This communication is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as any form of recommendation as to a particular course of action or as investment advice. It is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument or as an official confirmation of any transaction. Opinions, estimates and assumptions expressed herein are made as of the date of this communication and are subject to change without notice. This communication has been prepared based upon information, including market prices, data and other information, believed to be reliable; however, Trade Nation does not warrant its completeness or accuracy. All market prices and market data contained in or attached to this communication are indicative and subject to change without notice.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875936/Trade_Nation_Broker_Award.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trade-nation-recognised-by-tradingview-as-best-forex-and-cfd-broker-uk-302677767.html