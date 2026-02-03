Maris-Tech Ltd.: Maris-Tech and Iron Brain Announce Strategic Collaboration to Integrate Advanced AI Capabilities into Edge Platforms

Collaboration combines Iron Brain's self-learning AI for defense applications with Maris-Tech's advanced edge computing solutions

Rehovot, Israel, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW) ("Maris-Tech" or the "Company"), a global leader in video and artificial intelligence ("AI")- based edge computing technology and Iron Brain Ltd. ("Iron Brain"), a provider of advanced AI solutions for defense applications based on a revolutionary self-learning approach, today announced a new collaboration for the integration of Iron Brain's AI tools into Maris-Tech's edge computing platforms.

The combined solution will allow advanced AI capabilities on small and unmanned platforms that could not previously support legacy AI, as well as improve AI performance on ground situational awareness and terrain dominance platforms.

"Our collaboration with Iron Brain will significantly improve the AI performance of Maris-Tech's products already deployed on drones, armored vehicles, and other defense applications," said Israel Bar, Chief Executive Officer of Maris-Tech. "We believe that these combined solutions have the potential to open new opportunities for advanced video and AI defense solutions at the edge."

"Our adaptive, self-learning AI is designed to deliver real-time battlefield intelligence on platforms with limited computing resources," said Moshe Kravitz, Chief Executive Officer of Iron Brain. "By integrating with Maris-Tech's edge solutions, we will be able to bring advanced multi-sensor AI capabilities to unmanned systems and other mission-critical defense applications."

About Maris-Tech Ltd.

Maris-Tech is a global leader in video and AI-based edge computing technology, pioneering intelligent video transmission solutions that conquer complex encoding-decoding challenges. Our miniature, lightweight, and low-power products deliver high-performance capabilities, including raw data processing, seamless transfer, advanced image processing, and AI-driven analytics. Founded by Israeli technology sector veterans, Maris-Tech serves leading manufacturers worldwide in defense, aerospace, Intelligence gathering, homeland security (HLS), and communication industries. We're pushing the boundaries of video transmission and edge computing, driving innovation in mission-critical applications across commercial and defense sectors.

For more information, visit https://www.maris-tech.com/

About Iron Brain Ltd.

"IronBrain develops adaptive AI solutions for defense and intelligence applications using a proprietary self-learning approach. Its technology enables military systems to recognize new targets and threats with minimal training data, without the lengthy retraining cycles required by conventional AI. Built on IronBrain's signature-generation technology and backed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), IronBrain delivers real-time multi-sensor intelligence across EO, SAR, IR, and SIGINT environments, including on small and unmanned platforms operating at the edge

For more information, visit https://www.ironbrain.ai/

