Blackboxstocks, Inc.: Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) Merger Target REalloys Inc. and AltynGroup Kazakhstan Sign Series of Agreements to Secure Kazakhstan Rare Earth Feedstock for U.S. Government Defense Stockpiles

REalloys and AltynGroup Sign non-binding agreements for 10-Year Offtake and Access to Strategic Investment Capital to scale North America's Most Advanced Heavy Rare Earth Technology Platform

Strategic Alliance Creates Bridge between Kazakhstan's Vast Rare Earth Feedstock and American Supply Chains

DALLAS, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) announced today that its merger target, REAlloys Inc. ("REAlloys"), has entered into a series of non-binding agreements to form a strategic partnership with AltynGroup Kazakhstan LLP ("AltynGroup") to secure rare earth feedstock from Kazakhstan reserves to supply REAlloys' midstream and downstream facilities in North America. Through this collaboration, REalloys and AltynGroup are working expeditiously to bring Kazakhstan's vast rare earth deposits into Western supply chains.

AltynGroup, led by Aidar Assaubayev, has long played a formative role in Kazakhstan's mining and metallurgical industries. AltynGroup has executed complex resource developments across gold, non-ferrous metals, and strategic minerals, working in alignment with national initiatives to expand the country's industrial base. Its relationships across Kazakhstan position it as one of the country's most influential private-sector partners in the modernization of Kazakhstan's resource economy.

REalloys and AltynGroup will collaborate to identify, develop and receive offtake from rare earth-bearing producing mines in Kazakhstan, and process, refine and integrate the resulting oxides, metals, and alloys via REalloys' 100% North American processing and refining platform. The parties have engaged in deep discussions over the past 6 months and have identified several world-class properties across Kazakhstan for offtake.

The agreement secures initial offtake from AltynGroup's Kokbulak project, a sizeable 127,000 sq km concession in the Karaganda and Kostanay regions. This operating asset holds over 350 million tonnes of iron ore reserves and will provide REalloys with a rich byproduct concentrate containing a balanced spectrum of both Light and Heavy Rare Earth Elements (including Terbium and Dysprosium) derived from iron tailings. Further heavy rare earth offtakes from Kazakhstan based feedstock are anticipated over the coming year.

To support the processing of this new feedstock, the partnership includes a non-binding commitment of investment from AltynGroup. These funds would be earmarked to scale REAlloys' U.S. operations, which includes the only dedicated rare earth metallization facility in the United States, servicing the Defense Logistics Agency, Department of Energy, the Department of War, amongst others.

The collaboration further contemplates the joint development of pilot programs and technology transfer initiatives that enable rapid scale-up and qualification of materials for defense, semiconductor, and clean-energy supply chains.

"Kazakhstan has some of the largest rare earth deposits in the world, and positioned between Russia and China, strategic alignment is a priority for the Untied States," said Leonard Sternheim, CEO of REalloys Inc. "This partnership brings one of Central Asia's most capable private enterprises in critical materials into a framework that serves not just economic, but national security interests of the West. We look forward to working with AltynGroup to bring Kazakhstan's abundance of rare earth feedstock into REalloys' North-American midstream and downstream platform."

"Kazakhstan possesses some of the planet's most abundant and strategic rare earth feedstock, positioning our nation as a vital reservoir for global stability," said Aidar Assaubayev, Chairman of AltynGroup. "We look forward to providing these essential materials to REalloys and we are proud to align with REalloys, whose industry-leading midstream and downstream technology is the most advanced platform currently available in the West."

About AltynGroup Kazakhstan LLP

AltynGroup Kazakhstan LLP is one of Kazakhstan's most established private mining and industrial groups, founded and led by Aidar Assaubayev. The group has been instrumental in advancing Kazakhstan's mining sector over the past two decades, managing large-scale projects in partnership with national and regional authorities. AltynGroup operates at the center of Kazakhstan's resource strategy-bridging exploration, processing, and industrial policy-and is recognized for its role in expanding downstream capabilities that contribute to the nation's economic independence.

About REalloys Inc.

REalloys Inc. ("REA") is a leading North American mine-to-magnet rare earth company, uniting its upstream resource at Hoidas Lake, with first to market midstream processing in partnership with the Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC"), and downstream production of metals, alloys and magnet materials in Euclid, Ohio. The Hoidas Lake deposit is distinguished by its unique combination of both Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREEs), including Dysprosium, Terbium, Gadolinium, and Erbium, as well as Light Rare Earth Elements (LREEs) such as Neodymium, Praseodymium, Cerium, and Lanthanum. Through its historic partnership with the SRC, REA has established a first to market midstream processing capability that feeds into its Ohio metallization and magnet materials facility, which sells into U.S. strategic and protected markets, including to government agencies including the DLA, DOE and DOW. With a commercial ready North American supply chain, REA is uniquely positioned to meet U.S. Protected Markets demands on an accelerated timeline. REalloys is also moving forward with its planned merger with Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX), positioning the combined company for accelerated growth in the North American rare earth market.

For more information, go to www.realloys.com info@realloys.com

About Blackboxstocks Inc.

Blackboxstocks Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Our web-based software employs "predictive technology" enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard, enabling our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. We recently introduced a live audio/screenshare feature that allows our members to broadcast on their own channels to share trade strategies and market insight within the Blackbox community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing base of users that spans over 40 countries. For more information, go to https://blackboxstocks.com/.

Contacts

Blackboxstocks Inc.

Investors@blackboxstocks.com

PCG Advisory

Jeff Ramson

(646) 863-6893

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

REalloys Inc.

Angela Gorman

Communications, REalloys

angela@amwpr.com

www.realloys.com

Forward Looking Statements and Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding development activities, project milestones, expected capacity, market expansion, financing, timing, strategic initiatives, regulatory approvals, or future performance are forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates and are inherently subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "target," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though their absence does not mean a statement is not forward-looking.

These statements are not guarantees of performance or outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to: the ability to successfully complete project development and commercialization efforts; uncertainties related to scaling new technologies or processes to industrial production; supply-chain reliability, logistics, and availability of equipment and materials; fluctuations in rare-earth prices or demand; changes in market conditions, customer preferences, or procurement policies; regulatory approvals, environmental compliance, and permitting delays; inflationary pressures or rising capital costs; the availability, cost, and terms of financing; geopolitical events and trade policies affecting critical minerals; the outcome of future collaborations or partnerships; workforce recruitment and retention; cybersecurity or intellectual-property risks; competitive developments or technological change; and macroeconomic or industry-specific conditions that could impact operations, markets, or valuations.

Forward-looking statements also include expectations regarding the anticipated merger between Blackboxstocks Inc. and REalloys Inc., including the timing, completion, integration, synergies, and potential benefits of the proposed transaction. These are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the satisfaction of closing conditions, receipt of necessary approvals, potential delays, litigation, regulatory review, or changes in transaction structure. There can be no assurance that the merger or any related initiatives will occur on the expected timeline, terms, or at all, or that anticipated synergies will be realized.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information, or changes in expectations, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which are provided for the purpose of describing management's current expectations and strategic outlook, and which involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially.

These statements should not be construed as forecasts or guarantees of future outcomes. The risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company's operations, financial condition, performance, and prospects include those described in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports available at www.sec.gov.

Disclosure Information

Blackboxstocks uses and intends to continue using its Investor website at https://blackboxstocks.com/company-overview as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with Regulation FD. Investors should monitor this site, along with the company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.