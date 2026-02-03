American Rebel Holdings Inc: Champion Safe Company Notes Strong Year-Over-Year Order Growth from Heavy Metal Gun Safes

Heavy Metal Gun Safes Records Over 56% Year-Over-Year Growth in Champion Safe Orders from 2024 to 2025

Provo, UT, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champion Safe Company (championsafe.com), a premier manufacturer of high-security safes and a proud subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), America's Patriotic Brand, is pleased to recognize Heavy Metal Gun Safes of New Braunfels, Texas, for its strong 56% year-over-year growth in Champion Safe orders from 2024 to 2025, reflecting the company's expanding footprint and commitment to delivering premium security solutions to customers across New Braunfels, the Texas Hill Country, and surrounding communities.

Founded by Caleb Lindner, Heavy Metal Gun Safes has grown from a hands-on startup into a respected safe retailer and moving company in the Texas market. Lindner entered the safe industry shortly after graduating high school in 2015, gaining real-world experience with a Champion dealer before launching his own safe moving business in 2018. By 2020, he opened a storefront, steadily building a reputation for integrity, technical expertise, and customer-focused service.

Today, Heavy Metal Gun Safes continues to expand its operations and reach, supported by a growing team and a focus on education, professional delivery, and installation. The company provides safe sales, delivery, and professional placement services, helping customers secure firearms, valuables, and important documents with solutions tailored to their needs.

Heavy Metal Gun Safes also maintains a strong local reputation, with consistently positive customer feedback highlighting the team's technical expertise, straightforward guidance, and professional delivery and installation services. Customers frequently note the company's hands-on approach and commitment to educating buyers on proper safe selection and placement.

"Champion remains a no-brainer for us because of the quality, the support, and the people behind the brand," said Caleb Lindner, Owner of Heavy Metal Gun Safes. "From product design to dealer support, Champion consistently delivers, and that's why we continue to recommend their safes to our customers."

Tom Mihalek, CEO of Champion Safe Company, highlighted the value of the partnership. "Dealers like Caleb represent the future of this industry-entrepreneurial, service-driven, and deeply connected to their customers," Mihalek said. "We value partners who provide real feedback from the field and help us continue improving our products built around American-made steel."

Heavy Metal Gun Safes continues to serve customers throughout the region with a wide range of security products and services, positioning itself as a trusted resource for both residential and commercial security needs. The company's website, heavymetalgunsafes.com showcases its services, product offerings, and delivery capabilities.

Visit Heavy Metal Gun Safes

1495 S Business IH 35

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Phone: (830) 632-6150

heavymetalgunsafes.com

About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Co. has been at the forefront of safe manufacturing for over 25 years, providing high-quality safes engineered for ultimate security and fire protection. Built entirely with 100% American-made, high-strength steel, Champion Safes feature full length double steel doors and are backed by a lifetime warranty. Learn more at championsafe.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel began as a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security products and has since grown into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in beer, branded safes, apparel, and accessories. With the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer, the company is now making waves in the beverage space.

Learn more at americanrebel.com

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross.

Contact Information

Locate a Champion Safe Dealer: https://www.championsafe.com/dealer-directory

Become a Champion Safe Dealer: https://www.championsafe.com/become-a-dealer

Investor Relations: ir@americanrebel.com

Media Inquiries

Monica Brennan: Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

