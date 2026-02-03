Mink Ventures Corporation: Mink Ventures Completes Drilling at Warren Project; Moves Drill to Montcalm Ni Cu Co Project

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) ("Mink" or the "Company") today announced that it has completed eight (8) diamond drill holes (346 meters) at its Warren Ni Cu Co Project, Timmins, Ontario (Figure 1). The program tested priority nickel copper targets at the A Zone and D Zone (Figure 2). Drill core is being logged, split, and assayed. The program successfully intersected significant sulphide mineralization in a number of drill holes. Assay results will be released when received.

The winter drill program will now continue at Mink's, sizeable (100 km2), Montcalm Property, located ~30 km northwest of the Warren Property (Figure 1). Mink's Montcalm project, located within the Montcalm Gabbro Complex, is adjacent to Glencore's Montcalm Mine, with historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010). The objective of Mink's drill program at Montcalm is to drill test a deep seated, high priority, 3D Borehole Induced Polarization target with coincident airborne VTEM, airborne gravity, and airborne magnetic responses, located approximately 500 meters below surface (Figure 3).

Qualified Person:

Mr. Kevin Filo, P. Geo. (Ontario), a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, approved the technical information disclosed in this release and for further information, see Mink press releases September 10 and November 5, 2025 as well as January 20, 2026. Mr. Filo is a director of the Company.

About Mink Ventures Corporation:

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company exploring for critical minerals (nickel, copper, cobalt) at its Warren and Montcalm projects, in the Timmins, Ontario area. Mink's Montcalm Project covers 100 km2 adjacent to Glencore's former Montcalm Mine which had historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010). Its Warren Ni Cu Co Project, which covers 1,130 hectares, is located 35 km away. Both projects are drill ready and permitted and have excellent access and infrastructure with an all-weather access road and power as well as proximity to the skilled labour and facilities of the Timmins Mining Camp. The Company has 33,606,719 Common Shares outstanding.

For further information about Mink Ventures Corporation please contact: Natasha Dixon, President & CEO, T: 250-882-5620 E: ndixon@minkventures.com or Kevin Filo, Director, T: 705-266-6818 or visit www.sedarplus.ca

Figure 1: Location Map

Figure 2: Warren Compilation Map

Figure 3: Montcalm (left) Borehole IP Composite Level Plan/Section with Proposed -88 degree Borehole to 600 m; (right) VTEM Composite Level Plan/Section with Proposed -88 degree Borehole to 600 m

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to proposed exploration plans and the exploration potential of the Company's mineral properties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Mink to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; or failure to obtain regulatory approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Mink's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Mink has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Mink disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13391d60-4078-4237-976a-45b987c1768c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c97aac2-68ec-40e5-a268-24ed3516d2a7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/993eca2e-ed00-4aa9-b11c-7f26bbdfa05a