viemaa Haircare Launches at CVS Pharmacy: Where Science Meets Style

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / viemaa, the high-performing prestige haircare brand, is now available at CVS, bringing revolutionary haircare solutions to customers nationwide. Combining science and style, viemaa introduces advanced, science-driven products designed to repair and transform hair.

At the core of viemaa's philosophy is SCIENCE MEETS STYLE. The brand's patented technology works alongside hydrolyzed pea protein-a bio-inspired ingredient that mimics the amino acids found in hair. This unique combination targets the root cause of hair damage: broken hair bonds, which result from heat styling, coloring, chemical treatments, and environmental stressors like UV exposure and pollution. These broken bonds leave hair weak, frizzy, and prone to shedding or split ends.

viemaa's Biomimetic Cuticle Technology selectively binds to damaged areas, strengthening and revitalizing hair from root to tip. Every product is infused with nourishing oils, including Castor, Shea Butter, Jojoba, Argan, Mongongo, Babassu, Sunflower, and Coconut oils-leaving hair soft, shiny, and revitalized.

"CVS is the ideal platform to bring viemaa's innovative products to a larger audience," said Eunice Opoku, Founder and CEO of viemaa. "This partnership combines CVS's accessibility with viemaa's cutting-edge science-driven approach to haircare, meeting the needs of today's health-conscious and beauty-focused consumers."

Why CVS and viemaa Are a Perfect Fit

CVS, a leader in health and beauty retail, is committed to offering products that promote wellness, confidence, and self-care. viemaa shares this mission, empowering individuals to look and feel their best every day.

This collaboration is an ideal match for several reasons:

Shared Focus on Health and Quality: viemaa's dermatologically tested, cruelty-free formulas align with CVS's commitment to safe, effective products.

Accessibility Meets Prestige: Salon-quality haircare is now available at a retailer millions trust and visit regularly.

Target Audience Alignment: Both brands serve a diverse, modern audience that values self-care and empowerment.

Nationwide Reach: CVS's widespread availability amplifies viemaa's impact.

Collective Social Impact: Through initiatives like Save A Strand, Save A Soul, viemaa supports women and children in underprivileged communities.

Introducing the Bond Building Collection

viemaa's Bond Building Collection is scientifically proven to repair, strengthen, and transform hair, working on all hair textures-even color-treated strands.

Self-Esteem Strengthener Bond Shampoo: Revives damaged hair, restructures fibers, and makes detangling 93% easier.

Power Punch! Bond Booster: Restores 72% of hair strength and seals the cuticle instantly. "My hair feels so much stronger and softer just after a few weeks," says Andrea, a satisfied viemaa customer.

Glow Forward Bond Mask: Hydrates, softens, and strengthens hair, while improving combability. "My hair felt stronger, and styling was easier," says Amy, another happy user.

Leave In Some Me Time Leave-In Conditioner: Offers thermal protection and makes dry hair 93% easier to comb.

Confidence Cocktail Daily Styling Serum: Silicone-free, moisturizes, combats frizz, and makes hair 87% easier to detangle.

Don't Just Shine, Outshine! Repair Elixir Oil: Treats dry scalp and hair while encouraging natural growth.

By repairing broken hair bonds, viemaa transforms hair to be:

Stronger: Resists future damage by rebuilding hair's core structure.

Healthier: Hydrated, nourished, and vibrant.

Manageable: Frizz is tamed, and strands are smooth and easy to style.

All products are dermatologically tested, gluten-free, cruelty-free, EU compliant, and packaged in recyclable materials.

Availability

viemaa's Bond Building Collection is now available at select CVS locations nationwide, as well as online at www.cvs.com. For more information and to explore the complete product line, visit viemaahairlife.com.

About viemaa

viemaa is a premium line of clean, high-performance haircare products powered by patented technology and dermatologically tested formulas. Each product is designed to inspire confidence and radiance from the hair on your head to the choices you make. A portion of all sales supports women and children globally, proving that viemaa isn't just about haircare-it's about viemaa care.

About WAMHJO GROUP LLC

Established in 2015, WAMHJO GROUP LLC, viemaa's parent company, is a woman-and minority-owned organization dedicated to creating effective and sustainable skin, hair, and beauty products.

