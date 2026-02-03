Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.02.2026
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
03.02.2026 16:02 Uhr
Mercury Medical Inc.: Mercury Medical Awarded Vizient Contract for Disposable Manual Resuscitators and Accessories

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Mercury Medical, headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a Vizient contract for Disposable Manual Resuscitators and Accessories. The agreement is effective February 1, 2026, and provides Vizient client hospitals and health systems enhanced access, at their discretion, to pre-negotiated pricing and terms for Mercury Medical's clinically differentiated resuscitation portfolio.

Vizient clients will have enhanced access to Mercury Medical's leading disposable resuscitation solutions, including the CPR-2+ Disposable Resuscitator portfolio, Neo-Tee T-Piece Resuscitators and T-Piece Circuits, StatCO2 line of CO2detectors, Hyperinflation systems, and other critical components used throughout anesthesia, respiratory therapy, neonatal, emergency medicine, and transport environments.

John Gargaro, MD, President and CEO of Mercury Medical, stated: "We are honored to contract with Vizient and expand access to advanced resuscitation technologies that are designed to support lung-protective strategies and improve patient outcomes. This contract reinforces Mercury Medical's long-standing vision-To Save Lives-by enabling greater clinical and economic value for Vizient clients nationwide."

The Disposable Manual Resuscitator Contract positions Mercury Medical's innovative solutions as key resources for enhancing clinical performance, supporting standardization efforts, and strengthening value-based care initiatives across health systems.

About Mercury Medical - Vision: To Save Lives

Mercury Medical is dedicated to delivering clinically differentiated technologies that save lives throughout the world. For over65 years, clinicians have relied on Mercury Medical for innovative acute-care solutions spanning anesthesia, neonatal critical care, respiratory therapy, and emergency medicine. Mercury Medical's quality-driven processes include ISO 13485, MDR, MDSAP, and ISO 9001 certifications. With distribution to over 60 countries, the company continues to advance technology that supports better outcomes and improves the delivery of critical patient care.

For more information contact:
Deborah Olson
dolson@mercurymed.com
727-573-4980

SOURCE: Mercury Medical Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mercury-medical-awarded-vizient-contract-for-disposable-manual-resusc-1132961

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
