CME Group January Volume Sets New Record of 29.6 Million Contracts, Up 15% Year Over Year

Record ADV in metals products

Record ADV in Henry Hub Natural Gas, Micro Silver and Micro Copper contracts

Highest-ever January ADV in interest rate and energy products

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its highest January average daily volume (ADV) on record at 29.6 million contracts, an increase of 15% year-over-year. The company's previous January ADV record was set in 2025 with 25.7 million contracts. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume .

January 2026 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 13.9 million contracts

ADV of 13.9 million contracts Equity Index ADV of 7.3 million contracts

ADV of 7.3 million contracts Energy ADV of 3.6 million contracts

ADV of 3.6 million contracts Metals ADV of 2.2 million contracts

ADV of 2.2 million contracts Agricultural ADV of 1.6 million contracts

ADV of 1.6 million contracts Foreign Exchange ADV of 991,000 contracts

ADV of 991,000 contracts Cryptocurrency ADV of 408,000 contracts ($10.8 billion notional)

Additional January 2026 product highlights compared to January 2025:

Interest Rate ADV increased 18% U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV increased 15% to 7.7 million contracts SOFR futures and options ADV increased 21% to 5.6 million contracts 30 Day Fed Funds futures ADV increased 59% to 504,000 contracts

Metals ADV increased 218% Record Micro Silver futures ADV of 438,000 contracts Record 1-Ounce Gold futures ADV of 115,000 contracts Record Micro Copper futures ADV of 48,000 contracts Micro Gold futures ADV increased 472% to 693,000 contracts

Equity Index ADV increased 4% Micro E-mini Nasdaq 100 futures ADV increased 10% to 1.8 million contracts

Energy ADV increased 11% Record Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV of 851,000 contracts Record Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV of 403,000 contracts WTI Crude Oil options ADV increased 26% to 273,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 32% to 204,000 contracts Foreign Exchange options ADV increased 9% to 69,000 contracts

Cryptocurrency ADV increased 106% Micro Ether futures ADV increased 69% to 116,000 contracts Ether futures ADV increased 67% to 20,000 contracts

Micro Products ADV Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 3.2 million contracts represented 43.9% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 2% of overall Energy ADV

International ADV increased 19% to 9.2 million contracts, with EMEA ADV up 18% to 6.7 million contracts and APAC ADV up 25% to 2.2 million contracts

BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 20% to $382 billion and European Repo ADNV increased 11% to €346 billion

EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 13% to $75 billion and FX Link ADV increased 78% to 59,000 contracts ($5.7 billion notional per leg)

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , cryptocurrencies , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

