NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF: EUR 500,000,000 FIXED/FLOATING RATE ENHANCED CAPITAL ADVANTAGED PREFERRED SECURITIES ("LP III ECAPS") ISSUER: LEHMAN BROTHERS UK CAPITAL FUNDING III LP ("LP III") ISIN: XS0243852562 LIQUIDATION OF LB GP NO.1 LTD ("the Company") AND IMPLICATIONS FOR HOLDERS OF LP III ECAPS THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SUBJECT SECURITIES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUESTED TO EXPEDITE THE RE-TRANSMITTAL TO BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SECURITIES IN A TIMELY MANNER. Your attention is drawn to the formal notice contained in the PDF link below concerning the Company, LP III and the LP III ECAPS. In order to view the formal notice, it is recommended that you copy and paste the link into your browser. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5087R_1-2026-2-3.pdf If you have any difficulties in opening the link, please contact Samantha Hawkins at RSM UK Restructuring Advisory LLP by e-mail: Samantha.Hawkins@rsmuk.com. Dated: 3 February 2026 This notice is given by Matthew Haw RSM UK Restructuring Advisory LLP as Joint Liquidator of LB GP No.1 Ltd This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



