Dienstag, 03.02.2026
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
WKN: A3EEY6 | ISIN: AU0000154015 | Ticker-Symbol: X5L
Frankfurt
03.02.26 | 08:13
0,094 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
03.02.2026 14:42 Uhr
Locksley Resources: Locksley Announces High-Grade Antimony Results from Batch Sampling Program at its Mojave Project

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY; OTCQX: LKYRF; OTCQX ADR: LKYLY) announced that a batch sampling program at the DAM antimony (Sb) deposit, part of the Mojave Project in California, returned high grade antimony results.

The batch sampling program, which was designed to further evaluate the high-grade antimony mineralization at DAM following technical milestones achieved in late 2025, including a 325kg sample and the production of a 68.1% Sb premium concentrate, targeted specific mineralized vein material within the historical workings. Detailed information can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03052293-6A1310222&v=undefined.

"The results exceeded our expectations," said Kerrie Matthews, Locksley Managing Director and CEO. She added, "There were three batches sampled. Batch 1 returned a weighted average of 25.7% while Batches 2 and 3 sampling focused on both high-grade and low-grade material to provide a representative range for metallurgical testwork, returning weighted averages of 21.3% Sb and 11.4% Sb, respectively. The total weighted average grade of all samples combined (287kg) was 18.7% Sb."

Matthews noted that Locksley's consistent return of double-digit percentages at more than 25% underscores the potential for the Desert Antimony Mine. "We aren't just looking at byproduct antimony; we are looking at a rich, primary source of a metal that the U.S. Department of Defense and the energy sector desperately need."

Locksley Resources (https://www.locksleyresources.com.au) is focused on critical minerals in the U.S. The company is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at reestablishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading U.S. research institutions and industry partners. This targeted approach, combined with resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positions Locksley to play a role in advancing U.S. critical materials independence.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak, [email protected], 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793 (cell)

SOURCE Locksley Resources

