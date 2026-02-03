Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking January 2026 Sales

Total sales increase 2%; best January ever

Hybrid total sales surge 60% driving Hyundai's electrified momentum

All-new Palisade delivers standout results; total sales up 29%

Santa Fe HEV total sales jump 43%

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America began 2026 with a record-setting January, reporting U.S. total sales of 55,624 units, an increase of 2% compared with January 2025. The milestone was supported by surging hybrid demand, strong electrified performance and continued strength across Hyundai's core SUVs, which accounted for 77% of total sales. Santa Fe and the all-new Palisade posted standout results, reinforcing the SUV family's leadership in the market.

"Hyundai delivered a powerful start to 2026, achieving the best January in our history. Despite challenging weather conditions across the country, our teams and dealers continued to meet customer demand, driving total sales up 2% year over year," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Hybrid demand was the star of the month, up more than 60%, showing just how strongly customers are embracing the strength, efficiency and advanced technology of our electrified lineup. This momentum gives us a powerful springboard into 2026 as we continue to expand choice and deliver the vehicles customers want most."

January Product and Corporate Activities

Palisade Named 2026 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year: The all-new Hyundai Palisade was named the 2026 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year by the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) jury. Known for its rigorous, unbiased evaluation process, NACTOY is considered one of the industry's most respected award programs. This honor solidifies the 2026 Palisade as the segment's benchmark utility vehicle.

The "Make Everyday Feel Epic" marketing campaign launched during football's championship games and highlights how the 2026 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year elevates daily driving with capable luxury, a powerful hybrid engine, responsive handling, advanced suspension, and leading safety technologies.

Tech Icon Marques Brownlee Crowns Hyundai's IONIQ 9 as Auto Focus "Vehicle of the Year." The recognition underscores the IONIQ 9's rising reputation for standout innovation, performance, and design in the electric SUV segment.

Hyundai Lands Two Wins on U.S. News & World Report's 2026 Best Cars for the Money List : The Hyundai Elantra Hybrid and Tucson have made the 2026 Best Cars for the Money list by U.S. News and World Report. The Elantra Hybrid received Best Compact Hybrid for the second year in a row, while the Tucson earned Best Compact SUV for the third consecutive year and the fifth time overall. These awards recognize the best value and quality in each class.

IONIQ 9 Secures Top Honors for Safety, Quality and Reliability: Hyundai Motor Company's flagship three-row electric SUV, IONIQ 9, is earning global recognition across safety, quality and reliability, reinforcing the company's leadership in delivering dependable electric mobility at the top end of the SUV segment.

Palisade Hybrid Wins Big, Named Best Three-Row SUV By GearJunkie: Hyundai's all-new Palisade Hybrid SUV has been named Best Three-Row SUV in the 2025 GearJunkie Adventure Vehicle of the Year Awards, recognizing its standout blend of capability, comfort and hybrid performance for families and adventurers alike.

IONIQ 9 Wins World's Best Large SUV at the 2026 WWCOTY Awards: Hyundai Motor Company's all-electric SUV IONIQ 9 has received the prestigious title of World's Best Large SUV at the 2026 Women's Worldwide Car of the Year (WWCOTY) Awards. This accolade underscores Hyundai Motor's continued commitment to excellence, innovation and sustainability within the large SUV market.

Palisade, IONIQ 5, and Kona Awarded a Trio of Kelley Blue Book 2026 Best Buy Awards: The Hyundai Palisade, IONIQ 5, and Kona have been recognized with class wins in Kelley Blue Book's prestigious 2026 Best Buy Awards, reflecting the brand's continued momentum in technology, design, safety, driving experience, and quality.

Hyundai Opens 2026 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Season with Victory at Daytona: Hyundai Motor America kicked off the 2026 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season with a commanding win at the BMW M Endurance Challenge at Daytona, led by the Hyundai Elantra N TCR and Bryan Herta Autosport (BHA).

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Jan-26 Jan-25 % Chg 2026

YTD 2025

YTD % Chg Elantra 9,091 8,866 +3 % 9,091 8,866 +3 % Ioniq 5 2,126 2,250 -6 % 2,126 2,250 -6 % Ioniq 6 344 871 -61 % 344 871 -61 % Ioniq 9 580 0 - 580 0 - Kona 5,321 4,365 +22 % 5,321 4,365 +22 % Palisade 8,604 6,687 +29 % 8,604 6,687 +29 % Santa Cruz 1,212 1,786 -32 % 1,212 1,786 -32 % Santa Fe 9,011 8,296 +9 % 9,011 8,296 +9 % Sonata 3,140 4,757 -34 % 3,140 4,757 -34 % Tucson 14,428 15,025 -4 % 14,428 15,025 -4 % Venue 1,767 1,600 +10 % 1,767 1,600 +10 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

