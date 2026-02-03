Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.02.2026 16:06 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enjin Launches Essence of the Elements: A Cross-Game Multiverse Journey

Essence of the Elements, a year-long quest built around elemental seasons, to fuel ecosystem-wide player onboarding and cross-game exploration

SINGAPORE, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enjin, the pioneer in metaverse experiences and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), today unveiled Essence of the Elements, a Multiverse initiative built around true player ownership with in-game items that can be used, progressed, and expanded across multiple games. Rather than a single in-game event, Essence of the Elements builds upon the model where players genuinely own their items, carry them between different worlds, and grow their value through cross-game play.

Through Enjin's Multiverse Dashboard, players link their gaming wallet to access a shared progression system spanning multiple titles. By completing quests and challenges across different games, players earn Essence and unlock new items that evolve beyond any one game, creating a growing set of Multiverse collectibles. Each season-Fire, Water, Wind, and Earth-adds new opportunities to expand an item's utility and unlock additional Multiverse items through play in diverse game environments.

Essence of the Elements expands the original prize pool of past Multiverse chapters. Each season in this event introduces prizes that evolve as players gain Essence. These NFT rewards are infused with Enjin Coin (ENJ), with 50,000 ENJ allocated per season across rewards. At the end of each season, eligible players enter a draw to receive a new seasonal Multiverse item. Each season also features a prize of an exclusive, element-themed Degen NFT with a staking pool capacity of 1 million.

Rene Stefancic, COO of Enjin commented, "Essence of the Elements shows what's possible when players truly own their items. Using NFTs, Enjin enables items that belong to players, not games, and can move, evolve, and unlock new value across multiple worlds. This is about ownership that persists beyond any single title, where progress in one game creates opportunity in another, and players stay in control of what they earn."

Essence of the Elements is a free-to-play campaign to all gamers from Web3 newcomers to veteran players. Games in the first season include ENJ Excavators, Etherscape, Into the Multiverse, Lost Relics, and The Six Dragons. Additional games may join in future seasons.

Enjin is dedicated to delivering a cross-game journey that continuously evolves and improves, with a fair-play and sustainable structure that can grow over time.

The Essence of the Elements Multiverse Chapter is now live on multiverse.nft.io.

Rene Stefancic, COO at Enjin, available for interview

About Enjin
Enjin is the leading ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), offering a comprehensive suite of products for creating, trading, distributing, and integrating NFTs into virtual worlds. As a scalable, accessible platform, Enjin's technology has seen wide application in blockchain games, apps, enterprise programs, and innovative marketing campaigns. The Enjin ecosystem is fueled by Enjin Coin (ENJ), a utility token used to back the value of blockchain assets. To date, over one billion Enjin-powered assets have been created. For more information, visit enjin.io.

For Media Enquiries
Enjin
Glhaiza Pacheco
E: contact@enjin.io


Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2874641/compressed_Multiverse_vid.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2874642/Enjin_Multiverse_Quest__1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enjin-launches-essence-of-the-elements-a-cross-game-multiverse-journey-302676463.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.