COMPLY: Comply Expands Global Footprint with New Office in Kochi, India, Advancing 24/7 Client Support and Accelerated Innovation

Kochi Expansion Builds on Global Growth to Accelerate Innovation and Support Global Clients

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comply, the leading SaaS provider of regulatory compliance solutions and consulting for financial firms, today announced the opening of its newest global office in Kochi, India, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued international expansion and long-term investment in scalable innovation for a global client base.

The Kochi office builds on Comply's global expansion across New York City; London; Arlington, Virginia; and York, U.K., following its acquisition of Trailight last year. Together, these locations form a deliberately distributed global operating model that expands R&D capacity, enables collaboration across time zones, and accelerates delivery of platform capabilities for clients with complex, multi-jurisdictional needs.

"Expanding into Kochi strengthens our ability to serve clients as a truly global company," said Michael Stanton, Chief Executive Officer of Comply. "This investment extends our global delivery model while expanding access to exceptional talent. As our clients operate across jurisdictions and time zones, we are doing the same - with speed and rigor."

Strengthening Delivery for Global Clients

The Kochi hub enhances Comply's global delivery model by enabling synchronized, follow-the-sun R&D and client support across APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. This expanded footprint improves responsiveness, accelerates product delivery, and supports faster rollout of scalable platform capabilities across jurisdictions.

"Our clients expect increasing responsiveness, expertise, and reliability regardless of where or when they operate," Stanton added. "Our expansion in Kochi allows us to meet those expectations with greater consistency and scale."

Accelerating Product Innovation Through Talent Expansion

As part of Comply's long-term global growth strategy, the Kochi office will play a central role in advancing the company's innovation agenda, particularly across product development and engineering. Kochi's vibrant and growing technology ecosystem provides access to highly skilled talent, supporting Comply's efforts to continue evolving its platform to meet complex, multi-jurisdictional regulatory requirements at scale.

"Access to world-class talent is essential to sustaining innovation for global clients," said Deepak Kaimal, Chief Technology Officer at Comply. "Establishing our Kochi office allows us to expand dedicated engineering capacity that is tightly aligned to our architecture, security standards, and long-term platform roadmap, strengthening our ability to deliver durable innovation at scale for clients worldwide."

Investing in the Local Technology Ecosystem

Comply is actively hiring for product, engineering, and support roles in Kochi and is committed to building a strong local presence through partnerships, talent development, and community engagement.

"We're proud to be part of Kochi's thriving tech ecosystem," said Praveen Kumar, Head of Comply India. "We're committed to hiring locally, partnering with educational institutions, and creating meaningful opportunities for engineers and product talent in Kerala as we build a world-class hub that supports Comply's global mission."

As part of its investment in Kochi, Comply is working with Summit Consulting Services to support the ongoing development of its India hub, drawing on Summit's experience in building Global Capability Centers to help create a strong foundation for long-term growth and innovation.

About Comply

Comply is the leading provider of SaaS regulatory compliance solutions and consulting services for the financial services sector. Trusted by over 5,000 firms-from RIAs and wealth managers to broker-dealers, private funds, and global financial institutions-Comply delivers purpose-built solutions that help organizations navigate complexity, strengthen oversight, and scale with confidence. With deep regulatory expertise and powerful, integrated technology, Comply is building the industry's most comprehensive and future-ready regulatory compliance platform, purpose-built for financial firms.

