GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.02.2026 16:10 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding V LP: Notice to Holders of Preferred Securities

LONDON, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF:

USD 500,000,000 FIXED RATE ENHANCED CAPITAL ADVANTAGED PREFERRED SECURITIES ("LP V ECAPS")

ISSUER: LEHMAN BROTHERS UK CAPITAL FUNDING V LP ("LP V")

ISIN: XS0301813522

LIQUIDATION OF LB GP NO.1 LTD ("the Company") AND IMPLICATIONS FOR HOLDERS OF LP V ECAPS

THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SUBJECT SECURITIES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUESTED TO EXPEDITE THE RE-TRANSMITTAL TO BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SECURITIES IN A TIMELY MANNER.

Your attention is drawn to the formal notice contained in the PDF link below concerning the Company, LP V and the LP V ECAPS. In order to view the formal notice, it is recommended that you copy and paste the link into your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5115R_1-2026-2-3.pdf

If you have any difficulties in opening the link, please contact Samantha Hawkins at RSM UK Restructuring Advisory LLP by e-mail: Samantha.Hawkins@rsmuk.com.

Dated: 3 February 2026

This notice is given by

Matthew Haw
RSM UK Restructuring Advisory LLP
as Joint Liquidator of LB GP No.1 Ltd

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
