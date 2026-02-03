Ray C. Anderson Foundation: How To Improve Energy Efficiency on Campus: An Interview With Iesha Baldwin From Spelman College

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / A Drawdown Georgia Climate Digest Interview

Sustainability on college campuses often shows up in visible ways, like solar panels, recycling bins, or student-led initiatives. But as this conversation makes clear, some of the most impactful climate solutions live behind the scenes, embedded in facilities decisions, capital projects, and daily operations.

In this installment of the Georgia Climate Digest interview series, climate justice advocate Eriqah Vincent sits down with Iesha Baldwin, sustainability coordinator at Spelman College, to talk about how one Georgia institution has built a long-running, facilities-integrated approach to sustainability, and what other campuses can learn from it.

