Cambiar Investors and Kepler Cheuvreux today announced a strategic joint venture project designed to expand the global distribution of Cambiar's investment strategies while deepening research collaboration across international markets.

Cambiar and Kepler Cheuvreux's contemplated asset management joint venture (subject to UCITS, other regionally appropriate structures and any applicable regulatory requirements and approvals) aims to distribute Cambiar's investment strategies to investors across Europe, Canada, and the Middle East. Initially, the joint venture would focus on distributing Cambiar's Global Equity and the firm's award-winning Large Cap Value strategies.

In parallel, the firms have entered into a research cooperation agreement, effective immediately, that enables the sharing of analytical resources and corporate access. Kepler Cheuvreux's extensive European equity research platform will enhance Cambiar's international research capabilities, supporting both existing and future strategies managed in the US.

"This partnership aligns Cambiar's disciplined, long-standing investment process with Kepler Cheuvreux's deep European research and asset management infrastructure," Brian Barish, President of Cambiar Investors.

"It allows us to extend our reach globally while simultaneously strengthening the research foundation behind our international investment strategies.

Kepler Cheuvreux is a leading independent European financial services company, widely recognized for its equity research franchise. The group is present in 14 major financial centres in Europe, the US, and the Middle East. It is a primary research provider for institutional investors across Europe and consistently ranks among the top research providers across major continental European markets, including France, Benelux, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the Nordics. The firm covers more than 1,000 companies across 34 sectors through a team of over 110 equity analysts.

Jean-Pierre ANE, Deputy CEO, in charge of Business Development at Kepler Cheuvreux, commented: "This partnership leverages Kepler Cheuvreux's leading independent equity research and unique distribution capabilities across Europe. It strengthens our existing presence in the United States and our ability to offer the best set of geographically diversified products to our clients.

This research collaboration is expected to further invigorate Cambiar's 28-year-old international investment product suite, which includes its International Equity ADR and International Dividend Equity strategies. By expanding research capabilities within Cambiar's relative value framework, the collaboration enables deeper insight, improved risk assessment, and greater conviction in international investing.

The partnership preserves each firm's independence and core strengths. Cambiar remains responsible for portfolio management and investment discipline, while Kepler Cheuvreux provides research depth, asset management infrastructure, and regional distribution capabilities.

Barish added: "This is an expansion of capability. Our process remains intact, but the resources supporting it are meaningfully stronger.

About Cambiar Investors

Cambiar Investors is an independent, employee-owned investment management firm founded in 1973 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more than five decades, Cambiar has built its reputation around a disciplined, research-intensive approach to relative value investing, navigating multiple market cycles with a consistent focus on capital preservation and long-term wealth creation.

At the core of Cambiar's value approach, is a proven framework designed to identify high-quality businesses trading at attractive valuations, while applying rigorous risk management and portfolio discipline. This process is applied consistently across market capitalizations and geographies, supported by deep fundamental research and active security selection.

As a 100% employee-owned firm, Cambiar's interests are directly aligned with those of its clients. The firm offers a diversified suite of actively managed strategies spanning U.S. and international equities, serving institutional investors, financial advisors, and individual clients worldwide.

About Kepler Cheuvreux

Kepler Cheuvreux is a leading independent European financial services company that specialises in Research, Execution, Fixed Income and Credit, Listed Derivatives, Structured Solutions, Corporate Finance, and Asset Management.

The Group employs over 650 people and is present in 14 major financial centres in Europe, the US, and the Middle East: Amsterdam, Brussels, Dubai (DIFC), Frankfurt, Geneva, London, Madrid, Milan, New York, Oslo, Paris, Stockholm, Warsaw, and Zurich.

Group key figures:

1 st independent European equity broker

independent European equity broker 1 st Equity Research coverage in Continental Europe

Equity Research coverage in Continental Europe 1 st Country Broker and Research (Extel 2025)

Country Broker and Research (Extel 2025) "World's Best Broker" (Euromoney Capital Markets Awards 2025)

14 major financial centres in Europe, the US, and the Middle East

650+ employees

1,300+ institutional clients

