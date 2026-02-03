Remergify, Inc.: Remergify's TrustNFT.io Division Releases Groundbreaking White Paper on Blockchain-Based Brand Reputation Protection

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Remergify, a leader in blockchain-based security solutions, today announced the release of a comprehensive white paper through its TrustNFT.io division addressing the growing crisis of brand impersonation scams and collapsing customer communication effectiveness.

The white paper, titled "Protecting Your Brand in the Age of Phone Scams: How Blockchain-Verified Employee Credentials Reduce Scam Exposure and Transform Customer Support," presents a revolutionary approach to solving two critical problems facing modern businesses: preventing criminals from impersonating company employees and dramatically improving answer rates for legitimate customer communications.

The Crisis by the Numbers

According to the white paper, Americans lost over $30 billion to phone impersonation scams in 2025, with major brands like banks, healthcare providers, and utilities being the most frequently impersonated. This epidemic has created a devastating side effect: customers now ignore legitimate calls from the companies they trust, resulting in answer rates plummeting to just 18% across industries.

"Every company faces the same challenge," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Remergify. "Scammers are impersonating your employees to defraud your customers, and even when you call customers yourself, they don't answer because they can't tell the difference between you and the criminals. This is costing businesses billions in lost revenue, damaged reputation, and operational inefficiency."

The Blockchain Solution

The white paper details Remergify's innovative TrustNFT.io platform, which combines two breakthrough technologies:

Blockchain-Verified Employee Credentials: Daily dynamic NFTs that prove employee identity through unfakeable blockchain verification, allowing customers to confirm they're speaking with legitimate company representatives. Consent-Based Calling: A revolutionary approach that asks customers for permission before calling, improving answer rates from 18% to 59%-a 228% improvement.

Industry Impact

The research presents specific ROI analyses across multiple sectors:

Healthcare : Reducing no-show rates from 12% to 6.8%, saving $20.6 billion annually across the industry

Banking : Preventing an additional $420 million in fraud per major institution by improving fraud alert answer rates from 8% to 62%

Insurance: Reducing claims processing time from 7 days to 3 days through improved customer contact

"The ROI is undeniable," Fine continued. "Companies implementing our platform can see significant returns in the first year. This isn't just about preventing fraud-it's about fundamentally transforming how businesses communicate with customers in an era where trust has been destroyed by scammers."

Key White Paper Findings

Current industry answer rate for outbound customer calls: 18%

Answer rate with consent-based calling: 59%

Improvement: 228%

Customer satisfaction increase: Average +28 NPS points

First-call resolution improvement: From 45% to 75%

Typical ROI: 2,000-4,000% in first year

Technological Innovation

The TrustNFT.io platform leverages blockchain technology to create daily employee credentials that cannot be forged, stolen, or reused. Each employee receives a unique 6-digit verification code linked to their blockchain NFT, which customers can verify in seconds through the company's mobile app.

"What makes this unfakeable is the combination of biometric verification, blockchain immutability, and real-time customer confirmation," explained Fine. "A scammer would need to actually work for your company, pass daily biometric checks, and have access to your systems. It's cryptographically impossible to fake."

Availability and Next Steps

The complete white paper is now available for download at reputation.trustnft.io/whitepaper. The document provides detailed technical specifications, implementation roadmaps, ROI calculators, and case studies from pilot programs.

Remergify is offering complimentary consultations to enterprises interested in deploying the TrustNFT.io platform. Organizations can request a personalized demonstration and ROI analysis specific to their industry and call volume.

"Every day companies wait, they're losing money to preventable fraud and missing opportunities to connect with customers," Fine concluded. "We've solved this problem. The technology is ready. The time to act is now."

About Remergify

Remergify is a Miami-based technology company specializing in blockchain-based security and verification solutions. Through its TrustNFT.io division, Remergify provides enterprise-grade employee credential verification systems that protect brands from impersonation while dramatically improving customer communication effectiveness. The company serves clients across healthcare, financial services, insurance, telecommunications, and government sectors.

About TrustNFT.io

TrustNFT.io is Remergify's blockchain verification platform that combines unfakeable employee credentials with consent-based communication strategies. The platform has been piloted with organizations serving over 10 million customers, demonstrating consistent improvements in answer rates, fraud prevention, and customer satisfaction.

Media Contact:

Stuart Fine

Chief Executive Officer

Remergify

Email: stuart@remergify.com

Phone: 908-356-9852

Website: https://reputation.trustnft.io

Download White Paper:

https://reputation.trustnft.io/whitepaper

Request Demo:

https://reputation.trustnft.io/demo

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/remergifys-trustnft.io-division-releases-groundbreaking-white-paper-on-blockch-1132985