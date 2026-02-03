The European Union is investing €650 million ($766.5 million) in cross-border energy infrastructure, led by a grant for the Aguayo II pumped-storage project in Spain, alongside smaller allocations for upgrades such as the Cierny Váh pumped-storage plant in Slovakia.From ESS News The European Commission has awarded nearly €650 million from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) to 14 cross-border energy infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening security of supply, boosting renewable energy integration, and improving the interconnection of Europe's electricity systems. The call for proposals ...

