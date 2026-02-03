Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Global Bond Market to Reach USD 167.5 Trillion by 2031 Led by Treasury Bonds, Real Estate & REITs: Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the bond market size is projected to expand from USD 127.36 trillion in 2026 to USD 167.52 trillion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.62% over the forecast period. The market's growth is being driven by synchronized monetary easing across major central banks, stabilizing inflation expectations, and a renewed shift by institutional investors toward longer-duration bonds to secure stable yields and align with long-term liabilities. In parallel, technological advancements, including tokenized bond issuance and real-time settlement frameworks enabled by central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), are improving operational efficiency and reducing post-trade complexities. While high-yield and private-sector issuance continues to rise, sovereign bonds remain the cornerstone of market liquidity, providing critical benchmarks for pricing and risk assessment across the global fixed-income ecosystem.

Bond Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the strongest contributor to global bond market share, driven by broad-based policy shifts and deepening investor participation. India's inclusion in a major emerging-market bond index is attracting sustained foreign inflows, improving market liquidity and tightening trading spreads. In China, global investors are increasingly favoring onshore bonds as an alternative to equities, supported by relative yield stability. Japan's move away from negative interest rates is encouraging renewed domestic interest in government bonds, while Australia's entry into sovereign green bonds reflects the region's growing focus on sustainable financing.

North America continues to play a central role in the global bond landscape, supported by highly liquid government and agency markets that underpin efficient collateral usage and cross-border trading. The dominance of the US dollar enhances the region's attractiveness for international investors, while Canada contributes through bonds linked to its resource-driven economy. In parallel, sustainable financing is gaining traction, with issuers increasingly turning to green and sustainability-focused instruments. Even as trade-related uncertainties persist, an easing interest-rate environment is encouraging investors to seek stable income opportunities and potential capital gains across the region's bond markets.

Bond Market Growth Drivers

Shifting Institutional Investment Strategies

Large institutional investors are increasingly reallocating portfolios toward long-duration bonds to better align future cash flows with long-term obligations. As income visibility improves in high-quality sovereign and corporate instruments, bonds are regaining their role as a dependable source of returns, reducing reliance on higher-risk assets. Regulatory frameworks are also encouraging this shift by favoring assets that closely match liability profiles. With aging populations placing greater emphasis on predictable income streams, this rebalancing trend is expected to continue, supporting sustained demand and improved liquidity across the global bond market.

Improving Inflation Outlook and Fixed-Income Demand

Stabilizing inflation expectations are reinforcing positive bond market trends, as central banks gradually shift from tightening to easing monetary conditions. With policy rates moving lower, investors are extending portfolio duration and reallocating from cash-like instruments into higher-quality bonds that continue to offer attractive income potential. As short-term yields ease, fixed income is regaining its traditional role as a core portfolio stabilizer. This transition is strengthening demand across global bond markets and supporting sustained participation from institutional and long-term investors.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Bond Market Report:

By Type

Treasury Bonds

Municipal Bonds

Corporate Bonds

High-Yield Bonds

Mortgage-Backed Securities

Others (Floating Rate Bonds, Zero-Coupon Bonds, Callable Bonds)

By Issuer

Public Sector

Private Sector

By Sector

Energy & Utilities

Technology, Media & Telecom

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Consumer (Staples & Discretionary)

Industrials

Real Estate & REITs

Others

By Geography

North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

- Brazil

- Peru

- Chile

- Argentina

- Rest of South America

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

- Nordics (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland)

- Rest of Europe

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

- South East Asia

- Indonesia

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

- United Arab Emirates

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Nigeria

- Rest of Middle East and Africa

Overview - Global Bond Industry

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 127.36 Trillion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 167.52 Trillion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 5.62% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Type, By Issuer, By Sector, By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Global Bond Companies

Morgan Stanley

Wells Fargo & Co.

United States Treasury (Sovereign)

Government of Japan

UBS Group AG

Société Générale

Credit Suisse Group AG

Saudi Aramco

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

People's Republic of China

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

BlackRock Inc.

HSBC Holdings plc

Bank of America Corp.

BNP Paribas S.A.

Citigroup Inc.

Deutsche Bank AG

Credit Agricole S.A.

Barclays plc

European Union & EFSF/ESM

AT&T

Microsoft

Verizon Communications

