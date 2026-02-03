Burlingame, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Lonergan Partners is pleased to announce that Michael Cunningham, Co-Managing Partner of Lonergan Partners will be speaking at TechCon Southwest 2026. This year's event will be held Feb. 12-13 at the Bullock Museum in Austin, Texas.

TechCon Southwest, produced by TechCon Global, is a leading technology and innovation event that brings together investors, founders, thought leaders, and industry experts. The 2026 program features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside discussions, and demos on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon Southwest 2026 or registering for the conference can visit here .

About Lonergan Partners

Michael is Co-Managing Partner for Lonergan Partners, where he focuses on building leadership teams for growing public and venture-backed companies in deep tech, especially semiconductors, systems, and next-gen compute for AI. He has made successful placements at notable public company clients including Infineon, Model N, C3 .ai and Rambus; he has also worked with an exciting roster of high-growth privately backed clients including AttoTude, D-Wave Systems, Trulioo, D-Matrix and others.

About TechCon Global:

TechCon Global is a leading organization founded in 2019, dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders through high-impact innovation events. We empower innovation and foster investment ecosystems that drive sustainable growth and meaningful change worldwide. Our programs blend operator insight with a practical innovation approach, supported by mentors, acurated innovation platform, and access to business investors for startups. Driven by purpose and passion, we continue to expand our reach, uniting bold thinkers, visionary founders, and impact-driven investors, guided by a consistent innovation approach that turns ideas into outcomes.

