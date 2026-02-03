Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Dean Orrico, President and Chief Executive Officer of Middlefield Limited ("Middlefield" or the "Company"), along with the firm's executive leadership, portfolio management, and sales and marketing teams, joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's new ETF: Middlefield Short Duration Bond Plus ETF (TSX: MSBP).





The launch represents a strategic expansion for Middlefield with its first dedicated fixed income ETF, supported by the addition of experienced portfolio management and client relationship professionals. This milestone marks an important evolution in Middlefield's 45-year history as a leading provider of income-focused investment solutions. The new ETF adds to a product shelf of award-winning strategies, highlighting Middlefield's depth of expertise and focus on delivering a superior client experience.

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange