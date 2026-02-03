Viably Expands Customer Support in Michigan and Ohio with Maverick Environmental Equipment Partnership

Partnership enhances regional service coverage and support for Komptech customers

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Viably, a leading provider of innovative equipment solutions for the waste and recycling industry, announced a new dealer partnership with Maverick Environmental Equipment. Effective January 15, 2026, Maverick will represent Viably across Michigan and Ohio, expanding customer support, service responsiveness, and access to Komptech equipment throughout the region.

This partnership reflects Viably's continued focus on strengthening customer support and regional service coverage in key Midwest markets. Maverick Environmental Equipment brings deep market expertise and a service-driven approach, backed by strategically located facilities and recently expanded service capabilities in Michigan-ensuring customers benefit from faster response times and localized support.

"Customer support is a critical factor in how we evaluate and build our dealer network," said Kevin Yuncker, Director of Dealer Development at Viably. "Maverick's focus on service, combined with their strong presence in the region, makes them a natural fit as we continue to support customers with reliable equipment and responsive local support."

As an authorized Viably dealer, Maverick Environmental Equipment will represent Komptech solutions, including shredders, turners, screens, and separators. Customers in Michigan and Ohio will benefit from expanded access to Komptech technology, backed by localized service, parts support, and hands-on expertise.

"We're excited to partner with Viably and support customers with proven Komptech solutions," said John O'Neil, CEO and Managing Partner at Maverick Environmental Equipment. "Our team is built around supporting customers long after the sale, and this partnership allows us to bring that service-first approach to a broader range of operations across the region. With four locations across Michigan and Ohio and a team of 14 mobile service technicians, we're well-positioned to provide the responsive support customers need to maximize uptime. Our longstanding relationship with Viably makes this partnership a natural next step."

About Viably

Viably is the North American master distributor of Komptech equipment and systems, Harp Renewables food waste recyclers, the U.S. distributor of Scott Equipment Company food waste depackaging and drywall recycling systems, a distributor of MGL stacking conveyors and mulch coloring units, and the distributor of Diamond Z grinders in the Southwest U.S. Our specialized product portfolio comprises over 40 machine types engineered to tackle the toughest challenges of Construction and Demolition (C&D), Organic Waste, Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), and Single-Stream Recycling streams. With a consultative approach to solutions development for customers and unmatched after-sales support, including parts and technical service, we empower our clients with new capabilities to help them evolve their businesses and protect our planet.

For more information about Viably and its complete portfolio of waste-processing solutions, please visit thinkviably.com.

About Maverick Environmental Equipment

Maverick Environmental Equipment is a trusted provider of environmental and recycling equipment solutions, offering sales, service, and parts for leading brands. With five locations across the country, Maverick is committed to helping customers achieve operational excellence through innovative equipment and exceptional support.

For more information about Maverick Environmental Equipment, please visit www.maverickenvironmentalequipment.com

