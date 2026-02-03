Cable Matters Inc.: Cable Matters Debuts the First 2-Meter Thunderbolt 5 Active Cable with Full Performance

Cable Matters extends Thunderbolt 5 connectivity to 2 meters with an active design supporting 80Gbps data, dual 8K displays, and up to 240W charging.

SOUTHBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Cable Matters, a leading innovator in connectivity solutions, is expanding its Thunderbolt 5 lineup with a new 2-meter (6.6-foot) active cable that delivers the same elite performance as its shorter counterparts-engineered specifically to preserve full Thunderbolt 5 capabilities at longer distances. The new active design ensures creators, power users, and IT professionals can route cleanly through monitor arms, under-desk channels, and studio racks without compromising speed, video, or power.

The Cable Matters Thunderbolt 5 Active Cable supports up to 80 Gbps of bi-directional data throughput and up to 120 Gbps of video bandwidth with Bandwidth Boost, enabling fluid workflows for high-resolution video editing, massive file transfers, and complex 3D or AI pipelines. It also delivers up to 240W charging alongside top-tier display performance. Visual professionals can drive demanding setups-including dual 8K at 60 Hz displays, or triple 4K at 144 Hz-subject to the capabilities of the connected host GPU, OS, dock, and displays.

"As desks get cleaner and workstations more ambitious, customers shouldn't have to choose between reach and reliability," said Jeff Jiang, President of Cable Matters. "Our 6.6-foot Thunderbolt 5 Active Cable gives users the freedom to place devices where they belong-while maintaining the full performance creators expect from Thunderbolt 5."

"Thunderbolt 5 gives power users the bandwidth and simplicity they need as displays get sharper and workflows grow more demanding," said Ben Hacker, General Manager of the Client Connectivity Division at Intel. "Cable Matters' 6.6-foot active cable ensures Thunderbolt certified quality at the new video and data speeds people expect from Thunderbolt 5."

The new 6.6-foot cable is fully compatible with Thunderbolt 5 laptops and devices and remains backward-compatible with Thunderbolt 4 and Thunderbolt 3, as well as USB4 and USB-C equipment. Actual features and speeds may vary based on the host, dock, and display.

The Cable Matters Active Thunderbolt 5 Cable in 6.6ft is now available for purchase on the Cable Matters website and through authorized retailers.

About Cable Matters

Cable Matters, with headquarters in Southborough, Massachusetts, offers a complete line of cables, adapters, docking stations and networking products for the home, office, and data center. Cable Matters offers first-class quality products, backed by exceptional customer service, at an affordable price.

Established in 2009, Cable Matters serves markets in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, and Japan.

Cable Matters is a registered trademark of Cable Matters Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

