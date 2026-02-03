Chad has one of Africa's highest solar penetration rates, a result of a small power system with just 12% electrification, as large-scale solar and storage projects gather pace around N'Djamena, even as political uncertainty over oil revenues constrains faster deployment.Chad stands out in the African solar landscape. While it ranks second on the continent by PV penetration in the electricity mix, most large-scale deployment is still concentrated in projects under development rather than operating capacity. Data from the Africa Solar Industry Association (AFSIA) and the Global Off-Grid Lighting ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...