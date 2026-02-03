Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Business strategist and serial entrepreneur Michel Piette today announced the launch of the 1-Hour Breakthrough, a structured execution system designed to help solopreneurs-business owners running their companies largely on their own- improve focus, consistency, and business performance without increasing workload or risking burnout.

The 1-Hour Breakthrough was developed to address a common challenge among solopreneurs: difficulty translating ideas, strategies, and learning into consistent execution. While access to information and education has expanded significantly, many solo business owners struggle to implement what they learn in a disciplined and sustainable way.

The system provides a practical framework that helps solopreneurs identify the most impactful growth priority in their business, along with a simple, step-by-step process to move that single priority forward each day. Rather than adding more tactics or complexity, the 1-Hour Breakthrough emphasizes clarity, structure, and repeatable execution.

At the foundation of the system are two proprietary frameworks: the 5 Big Ds, which define what solopreneurs should execute, and the 8 X-Factors, which guide how execution is sustained.

The 5 Big Ds framework organizes business execution into five core areas:

Design: creating offers aligned with real market demand

Describe: communicating value clearly through messaging and positioning

Distribute: marketing consistently through appropriate channels

Deliver: fulfilling at a high standard to support retention and referrals

Diligence: maintaining focused, consistent effort on the priority that drives the greatest impact

Complementing this structure, the 8 X-Factors framework introduces behavioral principles designed to improve follow-through and reduce overwhelm. These principles focus on prioritization, disciplined experimentation, systemizing recurring actions, and aligning effort with measurable outcomes.

"The problem for most solopreneurs isn't a lack of ideas or ambition," said Piette. "It's the absence of a clear execution structure. The 1-Hour Breakthrough gives them a repeatable way to focus on the right work and build momentum through consistent action."

The system is designed to be implemented in a focused one-hour daily work block, allowing solopreneurs to make progress without extending work hours or disrupting existing responsibilities. By concentrating effort on a single, high-impact priority at a time, the framework aims to improve both performance and sustainability.

The 1-Hour Breakthrough is delivered through structured training, including a written guide and a live Masterclass, where participants are introduced to the frameworks and supported in applying them directly to their own businesses. The Masterclass provides practical examples, implementation guidance, and tools intended to help solopreneurs move from planning to execution.

More information about the 1-Hour Breakthrough and Masterclass registration is available at: https://michelpiette.com/masterclass.

About Michel Piette

Michel Piette is a serial entrepreneur who has built seven multi-million-dollar businesses over the last 30 years. He is the creator of the 5 Big Ds, the 8 X-Factors, and the 1-Hour Breakthrough. His work focuses on helping solopreneurs simplify execution, shrink overwhelm, and build businesses that scale without burnout or guesswork.

