Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.02.2026 17:24 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KitKat launches a 24/7 Teams meeting so that you can get your break

Fake your way to a work break with KitKat's Teams call.

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We can handle the long days at the office, the crazy deadlines and all-round hustle culture, as long we get our breaks too. Right?! But let's face it, these days, we don't even get those anymore. Not really, not uninterrupted.

KitKat launches a 24/7 Teams meeting that gives you a break

Since KitKat is the champion of breaks, it's time to intervene.

What better to way to hack the corporate system than with the one platform that makes us all look like we're working? A Call, is the unexpected yet only way to a well-deserved break.

With KitKat's latest 24/7 teams call, employees can block their calendars anytime they need a quick reset. After all, nothing quite says "do not disturb" like a perfectly boring-looking presentation, and that "I am on a call' gesture.

So, when you join the call, everything looks exactly as it should. A screen is shared. Charts are moving. Slides feel important. You're very clearly "busy" and no one suspects a thing.

The whole experience mirrors the structure of a real meeting just enough to pass as one.

Deniz Yamanel, BEO, Nestlé Confectionery MENA, added:
"This is about protecting those short breaks that help people come back feeling better. KitKat has always believed in better breaks. All we did was schedule it anytime an employee needs it."

Bana Salah, Creative Director at Publicis Middle East, said:
"No break ever goes uninterrupted - trust me, I would know. But the moment you point to your headphones and mouth 'I'm on a call,' everyone backs off. So, we thought, what if the break was the call?"

Just goes to show, the only way to stop working is to look like you're still working.

So... Have a break, have a meeting.

Meeting link: nes.tl/Kitkatworkinprogress

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876086/KitKat.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876087/KitKat_Meeting_Deck.jpg

KitKat launches a 24/7 Teams meeting that gives you a break

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kitkat-launches-a-247-teams-meeting-so-that-you-can-get-your-break-302677898.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.