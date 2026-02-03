Neoster Global, Inc.: Neoster Global Continues to Invest in Core Technology Development to Enhance Platform Scalability

Neoster Global announced that it will continue to advance core technology research and system capability development throughout 2026, further enhancing platform scalability and long-term operational stability.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / As digital asset markets continue to evolve and trading demand becomes increasingly diverse, platform scalability and system resilience have emerged as essential foundations for long-term development. In response to these trends, Neoster Global plans to increase its investment in core technology research and system capability development in 2026.

These efforts will focus on system architecture optimization and performance enhancement, with the goal of improving overall platform performance, scalability, and long-term operational stability, while providing solid technical support for future platform development.

Current technology investments are primarily concentrated on continuous optimization of the underlying system architecture. By introducing modular design principles and scalable technical frameworks, the platform is better positioned to manage increasing transaction volumes and heightened market volatility, while maintaining stable operations and allowing greater flexibility for future system upgrades and feature iterations.

Building a Scalable Technology Foundation

From a technology strategy perspective, the platform is focused on building a flexible and scalable system architecture. Through ongoing optimization of core systems, consistent performance can be maintained even under high transaction loads, helping reduce the impact of system bottlenecks on user experience.

At the same time, continuous improvements in system modularity and resource allocation efficiency help reduce overall system complexity, enabling more efficient and stable platform expansion and technical upgrades.

Optimizing Performance and System Efficiency

Alongside core technology development, the platform continues to enhance system performance across key areas, including order processing, data transmission, and infrastructure coordination. By improving system responsiveness and processing efficiency, the platform aims to provide users in different regions with a more stable and consistent trading experience.

In addition, ongoing optimization of multi-region system architecture supports stable global operations and helps mitigate the impact of network latency and system load on platform performance.

Compliance Operations and Platform Credibility

While advancing its technology capabilities, platform operations continue to be conducted within established compliance frameworks. Neoster Global is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) in the United States and maintains relevant compliance registrations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), while continuously improving internal governance and risk control mechanisms in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

By integrating compliance considerations into platform operations and technical systems, Neoster Global strengthens overall platform stability and credibility, providing an additional foundation for long-term development.

Supporting Long-Term Platform Stability

Sustained investment in core technology development is regarded as a key component of the platform's long-term strategy. Rather than focusing on short-term feature expansion, the platform prioritizes strengthening its technical foundations to support steady business growth and adapt to changing market conditions.

By reinforcing system stability and security, while improving overall operational efficiency, the platform continues to build more robust technical conditions for sustainable development.

Advancing Ongoing Platform Innovation

Looking ahead, the platform will maintain consistent investment in technology research and system optimization, with a continued focus on scalability, system stability, and overall performance. These efforts are intended to support ongoing product evolution and provide users with a more stable and reliable trading environment amid changing market conditions.

As digital asset markets become increasingly complex and interconnected, Neoster Global will continue to strengthen platform adaptability and operational resilience through technology-driven development, laying a solid foundation for long-term growth.

About Neoster Global

Neoster Global is an international digital asset trading platform focused on building a secure, stable, and high-performance trading environment. The platform continues to invest in core technology development and system architecture optimization, operating within established compliance frameworks to provide users worldwide with reliable and sustainable digital asset trading services.

