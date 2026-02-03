Anzeige
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 
03-Feb-2026 / 16:02 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 
 
DATE: January 30, 2026 

The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. with a maturity date of 
January 30,2026 are given in the table below 

                              Underlying Warrant      Underlying Benchmark  Maturity 
Short Code  Long Code            ISIN     asset type type  Multiplier maturity settlement  Price 
                                             value 
 
 
UDGEA.V    USDC3001260044.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN04361 USTTGB   Call  1     43,38         0,00 
 
UDGEB.V    USDC3001260045.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN04379 USTTGB   Call  1     43,38         0,00 
 
UDGEC.V    USDC3001260045.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN04387 USTTGB   Call  1     43,38         0,00 
 
UDGED.V    USDC3001260046.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN04395 USTTGB   Call  1     43,38         0,00 
 
UDGEE.V    USDC3001260046.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN04403 USTTGB   Call  1     43,38         0,00 
 
UDGTY.V    USDP3001260045.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN04411 USTTGB   Put   1     43,38         1,62 
 
UDGTZ.V    USDP3001260044.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN04429 USTTGB   Put   1     43,38         1,12 
 
UDGUA.V    USDP3001260044.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN04437 USTTGB   Put   1     43,38         0,62 
 
UDGUB.V    USDP3001260043.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN04445 USTTGB   Put   1     43,38         0,12 
 
UDGUC.V    USDP3001260043.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN04452 USTTGB   Put   1     43,38         0,00 
 
EXGDS.V    EUUSXC3001260001.16TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04668 EUSTGB   Call  1     1,19         1,42 
 
EXGDT.V    EUUSXC3001260001.17TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04676 EUSTGB   Call  1     1,19         0,99 
 
EXGDU.V    EUUSXC3001260001.18TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04684 EUSTGB   Call  1     1,19         0,56 
 
EXGDV.V    EUUSXC3001260001.19TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04692 EUSTGB   Call  1     1,19         0,12 
 
EXGDY.V    EUUSXC3001260001.20TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04700 EUSTGB   Call  1     1,19         0,00 
 
EXGTT.V    EUUSXP3001260001.18TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04718 EUSTGB   Put   1     1,19         0,00 
 
EXGTU.V    EUUSXP3001260001.17TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04726 EUSTGB   Put   1     1,19         0,00 
 
EXGTV.V    EUUSXP3001260001.16TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04734 EUSTGB   Put   1     1,19         0,00 
 
EXGTY.V    EUUSXP3001260001.15TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04742 EUSTGB   Put   1     1,19         0,00 
 
EXGTZ.V    EUUSXP3001260001.14TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04759 EUSTGB   Put   1     1,19         0,00 
 
AXGAH.V    XAUSXC3001264000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05004 XAUTGB   Call  0,0002   5.034,11       8,96 
 
AXGAI.V    XAUSXC3001264100.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05012 XAUTGB   Call  0,0002   5.034,11       8,10 
 
AXGAJ.V    XAUSXC3001264200.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05020 XAUTGB   Call  0,0002   5.034,11       7,23 
 
AXGAK.V    XAUSXC3001264300.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05038 XAUTGB   Call  0,0002   5.034,11       6,36 
 
AXGAL.V    XAUSXC3001264500.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05046 XAUTGB   Call  0,0002   5.034,11       4,63 
 
AXGAM.V    XAUSXC3001264700.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05053 XAUTGB   Call  0,0002   5.034,11       2,90 
 
AXGAN.V    XAUSXC3001264900.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05061 XAUTGB   Call  0,0002   5.034,11       1,16 
 
AXGPH.V    XAUSXP3001264200.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05079 XAUTGB   Put   0,0002   5.034,11       0,00 
 
AXGPI.V    XAUSXP3001264100.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05087 XAUTGB   Put   0,0002   5.034,11       0,00 
 
AXGPJ.V    XAUSXP3001264000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05095 XAUTGB   Put   0,0002   5.034,11       0,00 
 
AXGPK.V    XAUSXP3001263900.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05103 XAUTGB   Put   0,0002   5.034,11       0,00 
 
AXGPL.V    XAUSXP3001263800.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05111 XAUTGB   Put   0,0002   5.034,11       0,00 
 
AXGPM.V    XAUSXP3001263700.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05129 XAUTGB   Put   0,0002   5.034,11       0,00 
 
AXGPN.V    XAUSXP3001263600.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05137 XAUTGB   Put   0,0002   5.034,11       0,00 
 
AGGAH.V    AGUSDC3001260046.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05400 AGUTGB   Call  0,02    99,50         46,37 
 
AGGAI.V    AGUSDC3001260048.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05418 AGUTGB   Call  0,02    99,50         44,64 
 
AGGAJ.V    AGUSDC3001260050.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05426 AGUTGB   Call  0,02    99,50         42,91 
 
AGGAK.V    AGUSDC3001260052.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05434 AGUTGB   Call  0,02    99,50         41,17 
 
AGGAL.V    AGUSDC3001260054.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05442 AGUTGB   Call  0,02    99,50         39,44 
 
AGGAM.V    AGUSDC3001260056.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05459 AGUTGB   Call  0,02    99,50         37,71 
 
AGGAN.V    AGUSDC3001260060.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05467 AGUTGB   Call  0,02    99,50         34,24 
 
AGGPF.V    AGUSDP3001260048.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05475 AGUTGB   Put   0,02    99,50         0,00 
 
AGGPG.V    AGUSDP3001260046.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05483 AGUTGB   Put   0,02    99,50         0,00 
 
AGGPH.V    AGUSDP3001260044.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05491 AGUTGB   Put   0,02    99,50         0,00 
 
AGGPI.V    AGUSDP3001260042.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05509 AGUTGB   Put   0,02    99,50         0,00 
 
AGGPJ.V    AGUSDP3001260040.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05517 AGUTGB   Put   0,02    99,50         0,00

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 417064 
EQS News ID:  2270768 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2270768&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2026 11:02 ET (16:02 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
