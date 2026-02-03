Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.02.2026 17:36 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MAXHUB Presents Groundbreaking Products at ISE 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As MAXHUB takes part in Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026, the solution provider in integrated commercial display & UC is presenting its latest developments in collaboration technology. The exhibition runs from February 3-6, 2026, at Fira de Barcelona.

MAXHUB Booth

So, what can visitors expect from MAXHUB at ISE 2026?

Product Launch on the Opening Day

On the opening day of ISE 2026, MAXHUB hosts the official launch of its new products., showcasing a range of groundbreaking advancements. Furthermore, MAXHUB's ongoing collaborations with Microsoft and NDI are also featured during the event. Representatives from both companies take part in the press conference and share updates as part of the launch session.

During the launch, MAXHUB brings a series of new products.

The first is the Videobar XBar Series, an all-in-one collaboration solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms (MTR). The XBar Series combines four cameras and a Windows-powered system into a single device. It supports 3-in-1 flexible installation options, making it suitable for meeting rooms of different sizes.

The industry's first touch console for Surface Hub and XBoard - MAXHUB Universal Console was also introduced at the launch event.

Visitors can also see the Digital Signage CMB Series, the world's first NDI-certified smart display. The CMB series is purpose-built for business and optimised for Microsoft Teams Rooms. When the MTR system is activated, the display illuminates. Once the meeting concludes, it subsequently deactivates.

MAXHUB unveils its all-new LED All-in-One display, the MAXHUB Raptor Series V3 Lite. This Lite series achieves a breakthrough in ultra-slim design. As an All-in-One display, it retains MAXHUB's core strengths, supporting stable wireless screen sharing and convenient BYOD functionality. The product comes with a dedicated management backend, supporting remote device management.

In addition, MAXHUB presents Pivot+, a new web-based platform for unified device management.

The Co-Create 100 Launched

MAXHUB partners with Microsoft to launch The Co-Create 100. This coalition will provide 100 fully-equipped Microsoft Teams Rooms to selected leaders from the Global 3000. It will also collaborate with global innovation leaders to share success stories and demonstrate how Microsoft Teams meeting rooms enhance efficiency and create competitive advantages.

Visit MAXHUB at ISE 2026, Booth 2N130

Attendees can experience MAXHUB's latest products and live demonstrations at Booth 2N130 throughout ISE 2026.

For more information about MAXHUB, visit www.MAXHUB.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876065/MAXHUB_ISE_2026.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2362520/5746989/MAXHUB_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/maxhub-presents-groundbreaking-products-at-ise-2026-302677890.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.