SOITEC REPORTS Q3'26 REVENUE

FOCUS ON DISCIPLINED EXECUTION

AS MARKET DYNAMICS REMAIN CONTRASTED

Q3'26 revenue of €160m is up 18% at constant exchange rates and scope from Q2'26, above guidance, and down 29% year-on-year as reported

Maintaining cautious stance on market environment: strong dynamic in Artificial Intelligence offset by Automotive weakness and ongoing RF-SOI customer inventory correction

Soitec continues its actions to improve operational execution and cash generation, while maintaining selective investment in diversification for future profitable growth

Q4'26 revenue growth expected at around 20% at constant exchange rate and scope, from Q3'26

Bernin (Grenoble), France, February 3rd, 2026 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative semiconductor materials, today reported consolidated revenue of €160 million for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2026 (Q3'26 ended December 31st, 2025), up 18% at constant exchange rates and scope vs Q2'26. The 29% year-on-year decrease, reported, reflects a -22% change at constant exchange rates and scope and a -7% currency impact.

Pierre Barnabé, CEO of Soitec, commented: "While Q3'26 revenue came in above guidance, driven by a solid performance by Soitec's teams, we are maintaining our prudent stance on end market dynamics. Strong momentum in Artificial Intelligence is offset by continued weakness in the Automotive market and ongoing inventory correction in RF-SOI. We are closely monitoring the evolution of the smartphone market outlook and its potential impact on this correction.

The path we are on is clear: we are working towards generating positive Free Cash Flow in FY'26. Then, as customer inventory correction progresses, Soitec revenue should stabilize and Free Cash Flow generation should improve. Meanwhile, we are committed to managing costs and cash rigorously, while selectively investing in our technology roadmap to support future growth opportunities in our increasingly diversified markets. I am proud of the teams' commitment, which is positioning the company to benefit fully from the next growth cycle."

Q3'26 revenue - Focus on execution amid sustained year-on-year pressure

Q3'26 revenue by end market

(Euro millions)



Q3'26



Q3'25



y/y change (reported) y/y change (at constant FX & scope) Mobile Communications 90 154 -42% -36% Edge & Cloud AI 54 47 15% 27% Automotive & Industrial 16 25 -37% -32% Revenue 160 226 -29% -22%

Soitec generated Q3'26 revenue of €160 million, down 29% year-on-year, reported (18% sequential increase at constant exchange rates and scope, compared with Q2'26).

Mobile Communications Market (56% of total revenue) - Inventory correction continues to weigh on RF-SOI volumes

Q3'26 Mobile Communications revenue reached €90 million, down 36% year-on-year at constant exchange rates and scope. Despite a low-single-digit mobile market growth and higher mix of premium devices in 2025, the RF mobile market remains under pressure due to the ongoing inventory correction.

Lower RF-SOI revenue in Q3'26 year-on-year reflects ongoing customer inventory reduction. While the correction is progressing as expected and moving in the right direction, customer inventory levels remain elevated.

POI (Piezoelectric-on-Insulator) sales were slightly down year-on-year, while showing a sequential improvement, as increasing volumes from Tier-1 US fabless offset softer demand in Asia. Customer engagement remains active, with ongoing qualifications and key design wins in premium smartphone platforms, supporting continued adoption in advanced RF filters. Tier-1 US Fabless now driving meaningful volumes.

While adoption continues through targeted design wins in next-generation connectivity solutions, FD-SOI sales remain subdued. FD-SOI adoption for 5G mmWave is still ongoing with a major recent design win for US flagship smartphones.

Edge & Cloud AI Market (34% of total revenue) - Robust performance supported by AI-related demand

Edge & Cloud AI revenue reached €54 million in Q3'26, up 27% year-on-year at constant exchange rates and scope, and improving from Q2'26. The activity continues to be supported by demand in AI-related applications across Edge and Cloud environments. The growth in revenue reflects continued supply chain investments in Datacenter infrastructure and the expansion of low-power computing applications.

Photonics-SOI continues its strong momentum in a high-demand data center infrastructure environment, as the technology enables a growing number of high-speed, high-bandwidth optical interconnect applications, including pluggable transceivers and Co-Packaged Optics (CPO).

FD-SOI sales increased year-on-year and showed robust sequential improvement vs Q2'26, supported by demand from AI-enabled IoT applications across consumer, virtual reality, industrial and healthcare segments. FD-SOI market traction is improving, as confirmed by the launch of leading AI wearables powered by FD-SOI in Q3'26.

Automotive & Industrial Market (10% of total revenue) - Ongoing market weakness, with some excess customer inventory

Automotive & Industrial revenue was €16 million in Q3'26, down 32% year-on-year at constant exchange rates and scope, while improving sequentially from Q2'26. Market conditions remained subdued with some excess customer inventory. Customers continue to prioritize inventory reduction, and any improvement in end demand is expected to translate into Soitec's volumes with a lag.

Power-SOI volumes remained low, reflecting continued weakness in the automotive end market, as well as delivery phasing under a long-term agreement with a key customer, with higher volumes expected in the March quarter. Power-SOI is a key technology that enables reliable, high-performance and safe power electronics, such as Battery Management Systems (BMS) and power control circuits used with advanced power semiconductors. Soitec continues to drive the transition to 300mm to meet growing demand for BMS and other vehicle electrification applications.

FD-SOI adoption continued across automotive and industrial applications, although volumes increase remains constrained due to long qualification time of these applications. FD-SOI enables the fusion of radar sensing and AI, empowering next-generation systems to perceive, process, and respond to their environment autonomously.

SmartSiCTM activity remained limited, focused on customer qualifications and selective engagement.

9M'26 revenue

9M'26 revenue by end market

(Euro millions)



9m'26



9m'25



y/y change (reported) y/y change (at constant FX & scope) Mobile Communications 209 326 -36% -33% Edge & Cloud AI 150 154 -2% 9% Automotive & Industrial 31 84 -63% -61% Revenue 390 564 -31% -26%

Revenue in the first nine months of FY'26 reached €390 million, down 31% year-on-year on a reported basis, with performance continuing to reflect prolonged customer inventory correction and contrasted dynamics across end-markets. Excluding the anticipated phase out of Imager-SOI, Edge & Cloud AI 9m'26 revenue was up 29% year-on-year, at constant exchange rates and scope.

Outlook

Q4'26 revenue is expected to grow around 20% at constant exchange rates and scope, versus Q3'26. The market environment is expected to remain stable overall, with ongoing customer inventory correction.

Mobile Communications is expected to show improvement on a sequential basis, but year-on-year performance will reflect ongoing customer inventory adjustments.

is expected to show improvement on a sequential basis, but year-on-year performance will reflect ongoing customer inventory adjustments. Edge & Cloud AI is expected to sustain solid momentum year-on-year, driven by continued demand for Photonics-SOI and FD-SOI wafers to address growing demand for Datacenter infrastructure and Edge AI applications.

is expected to sustain solid momentum year-on-year, driven by continued demand for Photonics-SOI and FD-SOI wafers to address growing demand for Datacenter infrastructure and Edge AI applications. Automotive & Industrial is expected to remain subdued on a full-year basis, but Q4'26 deliveries should benefit from the seasonality of a specific customer contract.





Amid market conditions that will remain challenging, Soitec keeps taking disciplined actions to optimize its cost structure and strengthen its cash generation. The company remains well positioned to execute its strategy, supported by targeted R&D investments, technology leadership, agile capacity management, strengthened ecosystem partnerships, and accelerated product diversification.

Q3'26 key events

Quobly marks a new milestone towards industrialization with Soitec's 28Si FD-SOI substrates now cycling in ST's 300mm fab

On December 9th, 2025, Quobly, a pioneer in quantum technologies announced a major milestone in building its industrial value chain, with the first custom 28Si FD-SOI wafers provided by Soitec now cycling in STMicroelectronics' 300mm manufacturing facilities in Crolles (France).

This is a crucial step in establishing a fully integrated supply chain, from advanced materials to quantum integrated circuits, as part of the strategic collaboration between the companies. This milestone in Quobly's roadmap towards a million-qubit target marks a global first in the field of FD-SOI with a 28Si-enriched channel and confirms FD-SOI strong potential to accelerate the industrialization of quantum processor units (QPUs).

Post closing key events

Soitec Board of Directors appointed Laurent Rémont Chief Executive Officer, effective April 2026

On January 8th, 2026, Soitec announced that its Board of Directors had appointed Laurent Rémont as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1st, 2026.

Laurent Rémont, 54, is currently Senior Vice President at Infineon Technologies, a global semiconductor company, where he notably headed the Radio Frequency and Sensors business. He previously served as Chief Technology Officer at Kontron AG, after more than fifteen years with STMicroelectronics, where he held various general management and R&D positions.

Laurent Rémont will join Soitec on April 1st, 2026. Pierre Barnabé, who announced his resignation on October 1st, 2025, will step down on March 31st, 2026.

Information regarding the financial terms and conditions of Pierre Barnabé's departure and Laurent Rémont's appointment is available on the Company's website, under Investors > Governance > Corporate officers compensation.

Q3'26 revenue results will be commented during an analyst and investor conference call, on February 4th, 2026, at 8:00am CET. The meeting will be conducted in English.

The live webcast will be available on: Q3'26 REVENUE DISCLOSURE

Agenda

Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on March 3rd and 4th

FY'26 results on May 27th, followed by a presentation in Paris on May 28th

Consolidated revenue per quarter

Quarterly revenue

(Euro millions) Q1'25 Q2'25 Q3'25 Q4'25 Q1'26 Q2'26 Q3'26 Mobile Communications 48 124 154 220 43 76 90 Edge & Cloud AI 46 61 47 63 44 52 54 Automotive & Industrial 26 33 25 45 5 11 16 Revenue 121 217 226 327 92 139 160

Change in

quarterly revenue Q1'26/Q1'25 Q2'26/Q2'25 Q3'26/Q3'25 (vs. previous year) Change (reported) Change

(at constant FX & scope) Change (reported) Change

(at constant FX & scope) Change (reported) Change

(at constant FX & scope) Mobile Communications -12% -7% -38% -39% -42% -36% Edge & Cloud AI -4% +13% -14% -9% 15% 27% Automotive & Industrial -82% -81% -68% -68% -37% -32% Revenue -24% -16% -36% -36% -29% -22%

