Dienstag, 03.02.2026
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
WKN: A3DL84 | ISIN: FR001400AJ45 | Ticker-Symbol: MCHA
Tradegate
03.02.26 | 18:44
32,350 Euro
+3,69 % +1,150
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
03.02.2026 17:48 Uhr
Michelin to acquire Flexitallic, accelerating growth in Polymer Composite Solutions

Clermont-Ferrand, February 3rd, 2026

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Michelin to acquire Flexitallic, accelerating growth in
Polymer Composite Solutions

  • Michelin announces the acquisition of Flexitallic to develop its leadership in the Sealing segment.
  • Polymer Composite Solutions accelerates growth, will soon become a specific reporting segment in Group's financial communication.
  • Deal fully financed in cash, financial strength intact; closing expected in H1 2026.

In line with its "Michelin in Motion 2030" strategy, the Group is leveraging its know-how and expertise to expand into new high value-added markets. Flexitallic represents a strong strategic fit, as both parties share the same commitment to innovation and high-quality products while operating worldwide, creating strong synergies for future growth.

Based in Houston, Texas, Flexitallic is a global leader in sealing solutions providing high-performance gaskets to critical sectors such as energy and chemical industry, and is renowned for the reliability and exceptional resistance of its products in extreme environments where safety is paramount. Operating across seventeen facilities worldwide, Flexitallic manufactures a comprehensive range of composite gaskets, sheet products, and specialty filler materials.

This acquisition would significantly broaden Michelin's sealing portfolio and market reach, notably by increasing access to the aftermarket. Flexitallic employs approximately 1,200 people and achieved sales of ~220 million USD in 2025.

The transaction is expected to close in H1 2026, subject to customary closing adjustments and merger control clearance. It will be financed from available cash, for an undisclosed amount.

Contact details

Investor Relations



investor-relations@michelin.com



Guillaume Jullienne



guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com



Benjamin Marcus
benjamin.marcus@michelin.com



Nadia Ait-Mokhtar
nadia.ait-mokhtar@michelin.com

Media Relations



+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22



groupe-michelin.service-de-presse@michelin.com



Individual Shareholder



+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05



Muriel Combris-Battut
muriel.combris-battut@michelin.com



Elisabete Antunes
elisabete.antunes@michelin.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, which are also available from the michelin.com website.
This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
