Dienstag, 03.02.2026
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
WKN: A2DUAY | ISIN: US05722G1004
03.02.2026 18:30 Uhr
Maire Group: TECNIMONT (MAIRE) AND BAKER HUGHES TO COLLABORATE ON LNG INITIATIVES GLOBALLY

  • Memorandum of Understanding signed to collaborate on prospective modularized, scalable LNG projects

MILAN, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAIRE (MAIRE.MI) announces that TECNIMONT (Integrated E&C Solutions) and Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, have signed a non-exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore cooperation opportunities on prospective modularized, scalable liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects worldwide.

MAIRE

Under the MoU, the two companies will jointly evaluate participation in some future LNG tenders that incorporate Baker Hughes' NMBL LNG modular solution for liquefaction projects. The agreement provides a structured framework to assess project requirements, scopes of work, and determine the most suitable cooperation model.

This coordinated approach to provide next-generation LNG solutions builds on TECNIMONT's long-standing expertise in executing complex EPC projects across the energy value chain and Baker Hughes's advanced solutions for gas liquefaction and power generation.

In a global context where LNG continues to play a central role in the energy scenario, displacing coal and providing a lower carbon energy source, modular and scalable solutions are expected to become increasingly important, providing flexibility and faster time to market. The collaboration aims to respond to growing demand for flexible, efficient, and lower-carbon LNG infrastructure that supports both energy security and decarbonization pathways.

Alessandro Bernini, CEO of MAIRE, commented: "This agreement represents another important step in our strategy to support the evolution of global gas value chains with high-efficiency, modular solutions. By combining Tecnimont's EPC leadership with Baker Hughes' cutting-edge liquefaction solutions, we are positioning ourselves to meet growing demand for flexible LNG capacity that supports security of supply and a more sustainable energy system".

MAIRE S.p.A. is a leading technology and engineering group focused on advancing the Energy Transition. We provide Integrated E&C Solutions for the downstream market and Sustainable Technology Solutions through three business lines: Sustainable Fertilizers & Nitrogen-Based Fuels, Low-Carbon Energy Vectors, and Circular Solutions. With operations across 50 countries, MAIRE employs approximately 10,500 people, supported by around 50,000 professionals involved in its projects worldwide. MAIRE is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (ticker "MAIRE"). For further information: www.groupmaire.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876094/MAIRE.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tecnimont-maire-and-baker-hughes-to-collaborate-on-lng-initiatives-globally-302677968.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
