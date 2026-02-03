Veterinary Oncologist Successfully Imports EMA-Approved Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor for Metastatic Mast Cell Tumor

VMD Sciences, the leader in global veterinary pharmaceutical access services, announced the successful, compliant importation by a U.S. licensed veterinarian of an advanced cancer therapy approved in Europe. The specialized tyrosine kinase inhibitor unavailable in the U.S. was for the treatment of Jetta, an 8-year-old mixed-breed dog battling metastatic mast cell cancer. Through their Managed Access Program (MAP), VMD Sciences supported Dr. Seth Glasser, DVM, DipACVIM (Oncology) at Garden State Veterinary Specialists in New Jersey through the complex regulatory process and ultimate fulfillment of the specialized treatment.

Jetta was diagnosed with a low-grade subcutaneous mast cell tumor and lymph node metastasis. After standard available treatment options failed, Dr. Glasser identified the targeted inhibitor as the optimal next step. Though approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the drug requires complex regulatory documentation to maintain compliance for importation. Dr. Glasser submitted Jetta's medical records, prescription, and clinical justification to VMD Sciences, who helped streamline the regulatory process and supported Dr. Glasser through U.S. Customs clearance and secondary FDA inspection.

"When I found out I had the ability to obtain this drug I used for years in Europe, the importation process looked daunting," said Dr. Glasser. "Thankfully, VMD walked me through it and supported everything seamlessly. It took maybe 10 minutes of my time-the rest they managed. The drug arrived in days. Couldn't have been easier."

This case marks a milestone in veterinary oncology access. Jetta began treatment, and Dr. Glasser now has expanded therapeutic options for his patients.

"Managed Access Programs are well-established in human medicine but remain underutilized in veterinary care," said VMD Sciences Founder Jeff Oliva. "This success demonstrates how our regulatory expertise can help veterinarians bridge global treatment gaps and help potentially fulfill unmet medical needs."

VMD Sciences continues to expand access to innovative therapies worldwide through its MAP framework, supporting veterinarians with regulatory navigation, documentation, and logistics.

Contacts:

Media Contact: Monica Willis Director Marketing and Operations VMD Sciences Email: [monica@vmdsciences.com] Phone: [512-965-1452]