ECLab Launches Domain-Specific AI Workflow for U.S. College Admissions Consultants

Following Purpose-Built AI Innovations in Legal, Finance and HR, ECLab Brings Domain-Specific Automation to U.S. College Consulting - Replacing Workflows, Not Consultants

DELAWARE CITY, DE / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / ECLab, an education technology startup, today announced the launch of its domain-specific AI platform designed specifically for U.S. college admissions consultants. While industries like legal, finance, and HR have seen transformative purpose-built AI solutions emerge to automate domain-specific workflows, the college admissions consulting space has lacked purpose-built AI - until now.

The platform addresses a critical operational challenge: Consultants spend 60% to 70% of their time on workflow tasks like researching opportunities, scheduling meetings, organizing data, and generating reports, limiting them to serving just 10 to 20 students per year. ECLab's vertical AI replaces these time-consuming workflows while keeping the consultant firmly in the driver's seat.

"Just as Harvey provides domain-specific AI for legal work and AlphaSense delivers purpose-built solutions for financial research, we're bringing domain-specific AI to college consulting," said Kenny Youn, founder and CEO of ECLab. "We're not replacing consultants - we're replacing the 60% to 70% of their workday spent on administrative tasks. Our AI handles the workflow so consultants can focus entirely on what they do best: mentoring students and providing strategic guidance."

Domain-Specific AI Purpose-Built for U.S. College Consulting

Unlike generic AI tools adapted for college consulting, ECLab is purpose-built from the ground up for the unique workflows and requirements of U.S. college admissions consultants.

The platform combines custom-designed features with professionally vetted data:

EC Research provides access to a comprehensive, proprietary database of extracurricular opportunities - professionally curated and quality-controlled by admissions experts. Every opportunity is vetted for legitimacy, structured with consistent tagging, and continuously updated, replacing the endless hours consultants spend searching for and verifying programs across thousands of sources.

Scholarship Search continuously monitors and matches students with relevant scholarship opportunities from a verified database, replacing the time-intensive task of tracking hundreds of funding sources.

College List analyzes student profiles against thousands of institutions to generate personalized college recommendations, replacing hours of manual research with instant, data-driven matches.

Meeting Summary automatically captures key discussion points, action items, and student insights from consultations, replacing manual note-taking and report writing with automated documentation.

Scheduling manages the complex coordination of meetings, reminders, and follow-ups across multiple students and families, eliminating hours of back-and-forth communication each week.

At the center of the platform is Robin AI, an intelligent assistant trained specifically on college admissions workflows. Robin helps consultants navigate complex decision-making processes and generates personalized strategies and recommendations in minutes instead of hours. Importantly, Robin functions as an intelligent assistant, not an autonomous decision-maker - all recommendations require consultant review and judgment, ensuring the human expertise remains central to student guidance.

Why U.S. College Consulting Needs Domain-Specific AI

The U.S. college admissions consulting market serves approximately 2.5 million students annually, with families spending an average of $7,000 per student - though some families pay upwards of $250,000 annually for premium consulting services. However, consultants face a unique operational inefficiency: They are experts in admissions strategy, yet generic productivity tools don't understand their domain-specific workflows.

This creates a bottleneck. Consultants waste expertise on tasks that don't require it - manually searching databases, scheduling calls, writing meeting summaries - when they should be analyzing student fit, developing EC strategies, and providing personalized mentorship. The result: limited capacity, limited access, and consultants burning out on administrative work rather than advisory work.

Purpose-built AI solutions have solved similar problems in other industries. Harvey reviews contracts so lawyers can focus on strategy. AlphaSense analyzes portfolios so financial advisors can focus on client relationships. Deel screens candidates so HR teams can focus on culture fit. ECLab brings this same transformation to U.S. college consulting.

Proven Impact: Measurable Time and Revenue Gains

ECLab validated its approach with beta users, demonstrating significant operational improvements. On average, consultants save three to four hours per week on administrative tasks - time that translates to approximately $750 to $1,000 in billable hours at the typical consultant rate of $250 per hour. These time savings scale with student load, enabling consultants to serve 100% more students while reducing administrative workload from the majority to the minority of their time. Revenue tripled over two years as consultants shifted from workflow tasks to high-value strategic advising while maintaining or improving student outcomes.

"Every domain-specific AI solution shares the same goal: automate the routine so experts can focus on expertise," said Kenny. "In our case, AI handles research, scheduling, and documentation - the workflow. Consultants handle relationships, judgment, and strategy - the consulting. That's the division of labor that unlocks capacity in U.S. college admissions consulting."

About ECLab

ECLab is a domain-specific AI platform built specifically for U.S. college admissions consultants. Founded by an industry veteran with over a decade of experience in admissions consulting and a graduate of Stanford and Carnegie Mellon, ECLab's mission is to democratize access to quality college admissions consulting by providing all consultants with equal access to comprehensive data - from extracurricular opportunities to scholarships and college information - that previously only well-resourced consultants could maintain. By opening up these data resources and automating workflows, ECLab enables consultants of all backgrounds to deliver the same quality of guidance to their students.

Independent college consultants, school counselors, counseling associations, and education platforms interested in using or partnering with ECLab can visit eclab.ai or contact info@eclab.ai for more information.

Media Contact

Kenny Youn

Founder & CEO, ECLab

Email: info@eclab.ai

Website: eclab.ai

SOURCE: ECLab

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/eclab-launches-domain-specific-ai-workflow-for-u.s.-college-admi-1131924