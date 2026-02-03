Anzeige
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares 
03-Feb-2026 / 17:09 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company") 

Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares 

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency 
Rule 5.6.1. 

As at 31January 2026, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 36,446,686 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, 
89,052,625 "B" Ordinary Shares of 4 pence each, and 13,101,666 "C" Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, each carrying one 
vote. Of this total, 4,579,893 "A" Ordinary Shares and 4,327,915 "B" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. 

Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 
5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) as at 31 January 2026 was 31,866,793. This 
number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are 
required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and 
Transparency Rules. 

Enquiries: 

Rachel Spencer 
 
Company Secretary 
 
020 8996 2073 

3 February 2026 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 417068 
EQS News ID:  2270802 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2270802&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2026 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
