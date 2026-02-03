D. Boral Capital Acted as Sole Bookrunner to K2 Capital Acquisition Corporation in Connection with its $138,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / On Jan. 30, 2026, K2 Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:KTWOU) (the "Company") announced the closing of its upsized Initial Public Offering of 13,800,000 units at $10.00 per unit, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 1,800,000 units, with each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one-fifth (1/5) of one Class A ordinary share at the closing of the Company's initial business combination. The units began to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "KTWOU" on January 29, 2026, and the Class A ordinary shares and rights were listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "KTWO" and "KTWOR," respectively.

D. Boral Capital LLC acted as Sole Bookrunner for the Offering.

Loeb & Loeb LLP acted as legal advisor to the Company. Freshfields US LLP acted as legal advisor to D. Boral Capital LLC.

A registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-290350) (the "Registration Statement") relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 28, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from D. Boral Capital, 590 Madison Ave 39th floor, New York, NY 10022, by email at dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com, or by accessing the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About K2 Capital Acquisition Corporation

K2 Capital Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~400 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Registration Statement and related prospectus filed in connection with the initial public offering with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

