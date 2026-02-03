Lisbon, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Kolo, a crypto wallet and card platform designed to bridge digital assets and everyday commerce, today announced its integration with TRON network, bringing fast, low-cost TRC-20 USDT payments to Kolo cards. Through the integration, funds can now move directly from the TRON network to Kolo crypto cards with near-real-time settlement following on-chain confirmation.





Kolo enables spending almost immediately after a transaction is confirmed on-chain, supporting fast and cost-efficient TRC-20 USDT top-ups and turning digital assets into spendable capital for everyday use. This eliminates the friction traditionally associated with exchanges, bank withdrawals, and delayed settlement, creating a seamless bridge between blockchain and commerce. The collaboration addresses the longstanding challenge in digital asset adoption of transforming on-chain liquidity into immediate, practical utility without slow or complex off-ramps.

Kolo has processed over $250 million in total transaction volume, with approximately 30% of that activity executed directly on the TRON network. The platform has seen a significant volume of individual deposits, underscoring the growing preference for TRC-20 USDT as a stablecoin rail for daily payments and real-world use cases. Designed for rapid onboarding, Kolo lets users open an account, complete verification, and start spending within minutes, all while maintaining full compliance with global KYC and AML standards.

"TRON was built to support blockchain transactions at a global scale, with infrastructure that serves more than 361 million user accounts worldwide today," said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON. "The next step is translating that scale into everyday use. Integrations like Kolo help bridge digital assets and real-world commerce, making it easier for people and businesses to meet the demands of global payments."

"Crypto is already part of everyday life," said Pavel Luchkovskyi, CEO of Kolo. "People don't just hold digital assets anymore. They actually use them. That's why we're building a product for the internet-native generation that's made for real-world spending. TRON's stablecoin infrastructure works the same way our users do, making it the right backbone for fast, high-volume, daily payments. We've also invested heavily in legal and payment infrastructure to bring Kolo to markets our competitors haven't reached yet."

By combining TRON's high-throughput, reliable and low-cost network with Kolo's payment infrastructure, the integration strengthens TRON's position as foundational blockchain infrastructure for real-world digital payments and supports the continued adoption of stablecoins as a practical medium of exchange.

About Kolo

Kolo is a digital finance pioneer bridging the gap between Digital Assets and traditional banking, by providing rails for businesses and intuitive spending tools for users.

