Now offered on a yearly basis, the Bret Talley Scholarship for Future Tech Pioneers reflects Bret Talley's long-standing belief in investing in emerging talent within the technology sector. As the founder of Talley Digital Media, Bret Talley has spent nearly two decades navigating the evolving digital landscape, gaining firsthand insight into the skills, creativity, and adaptability required to succeed in today's tech-driven world.

The scholarship is open to current undergraduate students enrolled at accredited colleges and universities across the United States, as well as high school seniors preparing to pursue degrees in technology or related disciplines. Eligible applicants include aspiring developers, engineers, digital marketers, and innovators who demonstrate a clear interest in shaping the future of technology.

Recipients of the Bret Talley Scholarship for Future Tech Pioneers are selected through an annual essay competition. Applicants are asked to submit an original essay of fewer than 1,000 words responding to the following prompt: "Describe an issue in the world that needs to be solved, and how a future technology may be able to solve that problem." This process allows Bret Talley to assess applicants' creativity, critical thinking, and ability to envision real-world solutions through technological advancement.

Bret Talley holds academic degrees in both Marketing and Information Technology from Penn State University. After building a successful career in sales and management with leading media organizations, Bret Talley founded Talley Digital Media in 2012. His professional journey continues to inform the scholarship's mission of supporting students who demonstrate both technical aptitude and entrepreneurial vision.

Each year, the scholarship provides a one-time financial award to the selected recipient, helping offset educational expenses and allowing students to remain focused on their academic and professional growth within the technology sector.

For the current application cycle, submissions must be received by April 15, 2026. The scholarship recipient will be announced on May 15, 2026, following a comprehensive review of all eligible entries. Full application guidelines and submission details are available on the official scholarship website.

Through the Bret Talley Scholarship for Future Tech Pioneers, Bret Talley continues to support the development of future technology leaders and reinforce the importance of innovation, education, and forward-looking ideas in a rapidly evolving digital world.

About Bret Talley

Bret is an established entrepreneur and the founder of Talley Digital Media, a digital marketing firm specializing in SEO and online visibility for high-profile individuals and businesses. With nearly 20 years of experience in the digital space, Bret Talley has launched multiple successful brands and remains an influential figure in the Florida business community and the broader technology industry.

