Dienstag, 03.02.2026
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
03.02.2026 20:06 Uhr
KHUFU'S IN EGYPT NAMED NO.1 AT MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2026

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Khufu's in Giza, Egypt, has been crowned The Best Restaurant in the Middle East & North Africa 2026, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, following the awards ceremony for the fifth edition of Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants 2026, held at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi. The list features restaurants from 14 cities across the region, including Marrakech, Beirut, Doha, Casablanca and Amman, with 16 new entries making a debut this year.

Khufu's in Giza, Egypt, takes the No.1 spot in Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants 2026, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna

For the full 1-50 list, click here.

Founded on a deep respect for Egyptian culinary heritage, Khufu's celebrates the flavours of the Nile Valley through refined modern interpretation. Set in the shadow of the Great Pyramids, it delivers a dining experience that blends contemporary Egyptian gastronomy with one of the world's most iconic locations.

Three Dubai-based restaurants follow with Kinoya (No.2), Trèsind Studio (No.3) and Orfali Bros (No.4); the latter having previously maintained the No.1 position for three consecutive years. Beihouse in Beirut (No.5) completes the top five and wins the Highest New Entry Award.

Among the special awards winners, Reif Kushiyaki Cairo (No.20) claims the Highest Climber Award after rising 27 places. Sara Aqel of Dara Dining by Sara Aqel (No.30) is named MENA's Best Female Chef, sponsored by Elle & Vire Professionnel, while Omar and Wassim Orfali take home the MENA's Best Pastry Chef Award, sponsored by Valrhona. Salam Dakkak of Sufret Maryam (No.7) and Bait Maryam wins the Sevenrooms Icon Award. Himanshu Saini from Trèsind Studio (No.3) earns the Estrella Damm 0.0% Chefs' Choice Award and Farmers (No.49) receives the Sustainable Restaurant Award, sponsored by illy.

Three special award winners were also announced ahead of the awards ceremony. Muna Haddad, founder of Baraka Destinations, received the Champions of Change Award for her community-driven approach to hospitality and tourism in Jordan. La Grande Table Marocaine (No.19) at Royal Mansour Marrakech won the Art of Hospitality Award, acknowledging its dedication to Moroccan fine dining. Dubai's Middle Child was presented with the One To Watch Award for its potential to break into future lists of MENA's 50 Best Restaurants.

The list is compiled by the MENA's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, comprised of 250 independent experts across the region. Please find more details here.

Media Centre: https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876236/50_Best.jpg
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2872087/50_Best.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2863684/50_Best_Logo.jpg

50 Best Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/khufus-in-egypt-named-no1-at-middle-east--north-africas-50-best-restaurants-2026-302678054.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
