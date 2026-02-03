KHUFU'S IN EQYPT IS NAMED NO.1 IN THE LIST OF MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2026

Khufu's in Giza, Egypt, is named The Best Restaurant in the Middle East & North Africa 2026, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, and The Best Restaurant in Egypt

in Giza, Egypt, is named The Best Restaurant in the Middle East & North Africa 2026, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, and The Best Restaurant in Egypt The list includes 16 new entries and winners from 14 different cities across the MENA region, from Dubai and Marrakech to Giza, Casablanca, Doha and Amman

Reif Kushiyaki Cairo wins the Highest Climber Award, rising 27 spots to No.20

wins the Highest Climber Award, rising 27 spots to No.20 Beihouse in Beirut is the recipient of the Highest New Entry Award, after debuting on the list at No.5

in Beirut is the recipient of the Highest New Entry Award, after debuting on the list at No.5 Sara Aqel of Dara Dining by Sara Aqel is honoured with MENA's Best Female Chef Award, sponsored by Elle & Vire Professionnel

of Dara Dining by Sara Aqel is honoured with MENA's Best Female Chef Award, sponsored by Elle & Vire Professionnel Omar and Wassim Orfali , Executive Pastry Chef and Development Pastry Chef at Orfali Bros, take home MENA's Best Pastry Chef Award, sponsored by Valrhona

, Executive Pastry Chef and Development Pastry Chef at Orfali Bros, take home MENA's Best Pastry Chef Award, sponsored by Valrhona Salam Dakkak , Chef and Founder of Sufret Maryam and Bait Maryam, wins the Sevenrooms Icon Award

, Chef and Founder of Sufret Maryam and Bait Maryam, wins the Sevenrooms Icon Award Himanshu Saini of Trèsind Studio is voted by his peers as the winner of the Estrella Damm 0.0% Chefs' Choice Award

of Trèsind Studio is voted by his peers as the winner of the Estrella Damm 0.0% Chefs' Choice Award Farmers in Morocco wins the Sustainable Restaurant Award, sponsored by illy

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The culinary stars of the restaurant world converged in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi this evening for the fifth edition of Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. Restaurants from across 14 cities within the Middle East and North Africa were announced as the 50 best places to eat in the region at the event held at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi. Hosted in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the ceremony culminated in the announcement of the region's No.1 restaurant, Khufu's.

For the full 1-50 list, please see the attached graphic or scroll to the bottom of this release.

Founded on a deep respect for Egyptian culinary heritage, Khufu's celebrates the flavours and traditions of the Nile Valley through a modern lens. Its rise to the No.1 position is attributed to its elegant reinterpretation of regional dishes, exceptional ingredient sourcing and refined yet soulful storytelling. Nestled in the shadow of the Pyramids, the restaurant offers a dining experience that blends contemporary Egyptian gastronomy with one of the world's most iconic settings. Khufu's brings a modern Egyptian culinary identity that resonates both locally and globally.

Three Dubai-based restaurants follow closely with Kinoya (No.2), Trèsind Studio (No.3) and Orfali Bros (No.4), which previously held the No.1 spot for three consecutive years. Beirut's Beihouse (No.5) rounds out the top five, reaffirming Lebanon's continued strength in the region's dining scene.

A spokesperson for Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants comments: "We are thrilled to recognise Khufu's as the No.1 restaurant in the Middle East and North Africa for 2026, the first time a restaurant in Egypt takes the top spot. Its culinary philosophy, rooted deeply in Egyptian culture yet executed with contemporary finesse, represents the very best of what the region has to offer. This year's list showcases the breadth of culinary creativity across MENA including the rise of destinations such as Cairo, Marrakech, Amman and Beirut. We celebrate both established icons and new voices who are shaping the next era of gastronomy in the Middle East and North Africa."

The United Arab Emirates once again leads in the region, securing 25 positions on the list. Dubai stands out with prominent placements including Sufret Maryam (No.7), Jun's (No.8), Manao (No.9), Moonrise (No.10) and Kokoro (No.15). Restaurants in Abu Dhabi also feature prominently with Marmellata Bakery (No.16), Niri (No.38), 3 Fils Abu Dhabi (No.42) - a new entry - and LPM Abu Dhabi (No.47), underscoring the capital's growing gastronomic appeal.

Egypt celebrates a landmark achievement this year, claiming the No.1 position with Khufu's while also earning additional recognition across the list. Reif Kushiyaki Cairo (No.20), a major climber, joins favourites such as Kazoku (No.25), Zooba (Zamalek) (No.32) and Sachi Cairo (No.37), signalling Egypt's continued rise as a culinary destination.

Saudi Arabia also continues its upward trajectory with a strong restaurant presence on the list. Kuuru (No.6) is named The Best Restaurant in Saudi Arabia 2026, while Marble (No.12) and Myazu (No.45) affirm their expanding influence on the regional dining landscape. Lebanon's resilience and celebrated culinary heritage shine through with Beihouse (No.5), Em Sherif (No.13) and Buco (No.39), reinforcing Beirut's role as a defining voice in Levantine cuisine.

Morocco delivers another standout year, with Marrakech making a notable impact through La Grande Table Marocaine (No.19), also the winner of the Art of Hospitality Award 2026. The city is further represented by Le Petit Cornichon (No.21), Sesamo (No.24), +61 (No.31) and Farmers (No.49), winner of the Sustainable Restaurant Award, sponsored by illy, showcasing the breadth and creativity of Moroccan gastronomy. Restaurants in Jordan feature prominently with Shams El Balad (No.26), Alee (No.28) and Dara Dining by Sara Aqel (No.30), all securing places on the list, each reflecting Amman's growing culinary identity.

The list is rounded out by notable new entries from Kuwait, Bahrain, Tunisia and Qatar, including

Cantina (No.18) and Matbakhi (No.50) in Kuwait City, Lyra (No.48) in Manama, Le Golfe (No.46) in La Marsa and Idam (No.44) in Doha, collectively highlighting the diversity of culinary expression across the wider region.

Special Awards

Beihouse makes a remarkable debut this year at No.5, earning the Highest New Entry Award. The restaurant has quickly distinguished itself through its refined Levantine expression, meticulous craftsmanship and contemporary interpretation of Beirut's culinary heritage. Its menu highlights regional flavours with modern clarity, resonating deeply with diners and positioning Beihouse as one of the most compelling new additions to the list.

Reif Kushiyaki Cairo ascends an extraordinary 27 places to reach No.20, earning the Highest Climber Award. This achievement reflects the restaurant's expanding influence and its dynamic reinterpretation of Japanese street-style dining. Chef Reif Othman's signature techniques are harmonised with Cairo's local spirit, resulting in a dining experience that feels both globally attuned and distinctly rooted in its setting.

Sara Aqel is honoured with the MENA's Best Female Chef Award, sponsored by Elle & Vire Professionnel, for her leadership at Dara Dining by Sara Aqel in Amman. Known for her precise technique, refined creativity and deep connection to regional ingredients, she has crafted a culinary identity that bridges memory, craftsmanship and contemporary expression. Her work continues to inspire young chefs across the region, embodying the award's mission to spotlight exceptional female talent.

Wassim and Omar Orfali receive the MENA's Best Pastry Chef Award, sponsored by Valrhona, for redefining the region's pastry scene through their innovative approach at Orfali Bros and Three Bros. Their creations blend nostalgic Middle Eastern flavours with modern technique, resulting in desserts that are visually striking, technically sophisticated and emotionally resonant - all hallmarks of their signature style.

Salam Dakkak is named the recipient of the Sevenrooms Icon Award, celebrating her contributions to the region's culinary identity. Through Sufret Maryam and Bait Maryam, she has championed home-style Levantine cooking with authenticity and heart, creating spaces that feel both personal and universally welcoming. Her influence extends far beyond her restaurants, having become a cultural ambassador for Levantine cuisine and a mentor to a new generation of cooks.

Himanshu Saini of Trèsind Studio has been voted by his peers as the winner of the Estrella Damm 0.0% Chefs' Choice Award, a prestigious honour celebrating excellence, creativity and leadership in the culinary world. Chosen by fellow chefs from across the region, the award recognises Saini's trailblazing vision, his redefinition of modern Indian cuisine and the profound impact he continues to have on the region's dining scene.

Farmers in Marrakech, Morocco has been named the winner of the Sustainable Restaurant Award, sponsored by illy, in recognition of its outstanding commitment to environmental responsibility, ethical sourcing and community-driven practices. The restaurant champions a farm-to-table philosophy, working closely with local producers to celebrate Morocco's rich agricultural heritage while minimising environmental impact.

This year's edition also highlights three special award winners, which were announced in the lead up to MENA's 50 Best Restaurants 2026. The Champions of Change Award recognised Muna Haddad, founder of Baraka Destinations, for her pioneering, community-driven approach to hospitality and tourism in Jordan. The Art of Hospitality Award was awarded to La Grande Table Marocaine at Royal Mansour Marrakech, acknowledging its exceptional service and dedication to Moroccan fine-dining excellence. Meanwhile, the One To Watch Award was presented to Middle Child in Dubai, celebrated for its warm, neighbourhood spirit and recognised for its potential to break into future lists of MENA's 50 Best Restaurants.

The Voting Process

The list is compiled by the Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of 250 experts from 19 countries across the entire region, each selected for their valued opinion of the Middle East and North Africa's restaurant scenes. The Academy is divided into six regions: the Gulf, Saudi Arabia; Levant-plus; Israel, North Africa (East); and North Africa (West). Each region has its own panel of members, including a chairperson, called the Academy Chair, to head it up. The panel comprises food writers, critics, chefs, restaurateurs and well-travelled gourmets. For the 2026 list, each MENA Academy member votes for up to 10 restaurants, with at least four located outside the country where they are based. All restaurants across the MENA region are eligible. To be included in the ranking, establishments will have received votes from a minimum of two countries in the region. None of the event's sponsors has any influence over the voting process. For further information about MENA's 50 Best Restaurants voting process, click here.

***

EDITOR'S NOTES:

1-50 List:

Ranking Restaurant City/Town 1 Khufu's Giza 2 Kinoya Dubai 3 Trèsind Studio Dubai 4 Orfali Bros Dubai 5 Beihouse Beirut 6 Kuuru Jeddah 7 Sufret Maryam Dubai 8 Jun's Dubai 9 Manao Dubai 10 Moonrise Dubai 11 Table 3 Casablanca 12 Marble Riyadh 13 Em Sherif Beirut 14 11 Woodfire Dubai 15 Kokoro Dubai 16 Marmellata Bakery Abu Dhabi 17 3 Fils Dubai Dubai 18 Cantina Kuwait City 19 La Grande Table Marocaine Marrakech 20 Reif Kushiyaki Cairo Cairo 21 Le Petit Cornichon Marrakech 22 FZN Dubai 23 TakaHisa Dubai 24 Sesamo Marrakech 25 Kazoku Cairo 26 Shams El Balad Amman 27 LPM Dubai Dubai 28 Alee Amman 29 Three Bros Dubai 30 Dara Dining by Sara Aqel Amman 31 +61 Marrakech 32 Zooba (Zamalek) Cairo 33 Gaia Dubai 34 Zuma Dubai 35 Mimi Kakushi Dubai 36 Row on 45 Dubai 37 Sachi Cairo Cairo 38 Niri Abu Dhabi 39 Buco Beirut 40 Chez Wam Dubai 41 Boca Dubai 42 3 Fils Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi 43 Girl and the Goose Dubai 44 Idam Doha 45 Myazu Riyadh 46 Le Golfe La Marsa 47 LPM Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi 48 Lyra Manama 49 Farmers Marrakech 50 Matbakhi Kuwait City

***

For media centre access, please visit:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

Follow 50 Best Social Media

Follow on Instagram: @TheWorlds50Best MENAs50Best #50BestRestaurants

Follow on X: @TheWorlds50Best

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/50BestRestaurants

Subscribe to the YouTube channel: 50 Best Restaurants

About Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants

Following the success of The World's 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, and the establishment of both Asia's 50 Best Restaurants and Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants since 2013, 50 Best launched Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants in 2022, shining a much-deserved spotlight on the region as a world-class culinary destination. The list is created from the votes of 250 experts from across the MENA region. The Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants event programmes - including the awards ceremony and unveiling of the list - provide a unique opportunity to unite chefs, gourmets and journalists from all over the region at a shared celebration of cuisine, hospitality, passion and talent.

About the host destination partner: Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries. DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

About the main partner: S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna

S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna are the main partners of The World's 50 Best Restaurants. S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna are the leading natural mineral waters in the fine dining world. Together they interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of excellence, pleasure and well-being.

Our partners:

Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi - Official Host Destination Partner

S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna - Main Partner & Official Water Partner, sponsor of The Best Restaurant in the Middle East & North Africa Award

Sevenrooms - Official Booking Platform Partner, sponsor of the Sevenrooms Icon Award

Estrella Damm 0.0% - Official Malt Beverage Partner, sponsor of the Estrella Damm 0.0% Chefs' Choice Award

Aspire Lifestyles - Official Concierge Partner

Valrhona - Official Chocolate Partner, sponsor of MENA's Best Pastry Chef Award

illycaffè - Official Coffee Partner, sponsor of the Sustainable Restaurant Award

Maison Kaviari - Official Caviar Partner

Elle & Vire Professionnel - Official Dairy Partner, sponsor of MENA's Best Female Chef Award

Foodics - Official POS Partner

The Galleria, Al Maryah Island - Official Partner

ICCA Abu Dhabi (International Center For Culinary Arts) - Official Venue Partner

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876236/50_Best.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2872087/50_Best.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2863684/5741150/50_Best_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/khufus-in-eqypt-is-named-no1-in-the-list-of-middle-east--north-africas-50-best-restaurants-2026-302678085.html