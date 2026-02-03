Corcoran Reverie Names Carly Sostheim Strategic Investor and Partner

Carly Sostheim joins Founder Hilary Farnum-Fasth and partner Sydney Volkert to advance the long-term vision of Corcoran Reverie

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Built on the global legacy of Corcoran and defined by the distinctive culture of Reverie, Corcoran Reverie is proud to share that Carly Sostheim has deepened her long-term commitment to the company as a strategic investor and partner, joining Founder Hilary Farnum-Fasth and partner Sydney Volkert in shaping the future of the brokerage.

Carly's decision reflects a belief not only in Corcoran Reverie, but in the enduring standards, vision, and leadership that define the Corcoran brand. Her investment represents capital paired with purpose, grounded in shared values, cultural alignment, and confidence in the company's long-term growth.

Carly will continue her work and leadership within Corcoran Reverie just as she does today, remaining a trusted and visible presence across Bay County. Deeply connected to the community and the agents and clients she serves, her role as a strategic investor and partner reflects a shared commitment to the future of Corcoran Reverie in Bay County and beyond.

"Corcoran Reverie represents the very best of what real estate can be," said Carly Sostheim. "For me, being a strategic investor and partner means aligning capital with purpose. It reflects my belief in this company's culture, leadership, and long-term vision, and my commitment to growing alongside it."

"Carly has long been an integral part of Corcoran Reverie," said Hilary Farnum-Fasth, Founder and Owner of Corcoran Reverie. "Her decision to join me and Sydney as a strategic investor and partner is a natural evolution of a relationship rooted in trust, shared standards, and mutual respect. Together, we are deeply aligned in the future we are building."

Corcoran Reverie continues to grow alongside partners and strategic investors who honor the legacy of Corcoran while thoughtfully shaping what comes next, grounded in purpose, care, and long-term alignment.

About Corcoran Reverie

Corcoran Reverie is a premier real estate brokerage and an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC, a leading residential real estate firm headquartered in New York City. Across its network of more than 150 offices and 4,900+ agents worldwide, the Corcoran brand has been a leader in residential real estate for nearly 50 years, serving key urban, suburban, and resort markets internationally, including the Bahamas, Cabo, Portugal, and Italy. Locally rooted in Florida and Tennessee and globally connected, Corcoran Reverie is proud to have been recognized as a 2024 RealTrends Top 500 brokerage and the 2025 Best of the Emerald Coast Real Estate Brokerage. For more information, visit corcoranreverie.com.

