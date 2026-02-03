UNICOM Engineering, Inc.: Asperitas and UNICOM Engineering Deliver a Single-Contract Path to Immersion-Cooled Compute Infrastructure

AMSTERDAM and PLANO, Texas, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asperitas and UNICOM Engineering have entered into a non-exclusive commercial agreement enabling customers to procure immersion cooling systems and immersion-ready servers through a single contract with UNICOM Engineering.

The agreement brings together two complementary strengths:

UNICOM Engineering , a U.S.-based global provider of purpose-built infrastructure with deep expertise across OEM server and silicon ecosystems, will deliver immersion-ready server platforms, system integration, platform validation, and customer-facing services and support.

, a U.S.-based global provider of purpose-built infrastructure with deep expertise across OEM server and silicon ecosystems, will deliver immersion-ready server platforms, system integration, platform validation, and customer-facing services and support. Asperitas, an engineering specialist in adaptive, modular full-stack immersion cooling systems for high-density compute architectures. Its fully integrated systems are deployed across enterprise, cloud, and high-performance computing (HPC) environments, supporting both datacentre and edge deployments, and are engineered to deliver predictable performance, high efficiency, and long-term reliability. Asperitas is actively involved in the European edge infrastructure landscape through its participation in the IPCEI-backed 8ra initiative.





By combining these capabilities, customers can procure validated immersion-ready servers and immersion cooling solutions under a single commercial framework. This approach reduces contractual complexity, streamlines deployment, and helps maintain established procurement, warranty, and lifecycle models. "At Asperitas, we're focused on creating tangible value for customers through strong, aligned partnerships," said Rutger de Haij, CEO of Asperitas. "By working with UNICOM Engineering, we're making it easier for customers to acquire immersion-ready hardware and cooling as a unified solution, supporting predictable procurement, faster deployment, and confident operation of high-density compute."

The collaboration reflects the growing maturity of immersion cooling within the mainstream server ecosystem. Instead of requiring bespoke hardware or non-standard server configurations, such as custom platforms or modified warranty and support models, immersion cooling increasingly integrates with validated OEM and ODM platforms. Aligning Asperitas' cooling systems with UNICOM Engineering's immersion-ready server portfolio allows customers to retain their established procurement processes, warranty models, and lifecycle models while benefiting from higher efficiency, increased density, and stable thermal performance independent of airflow. "By unifying immersion cooling and immersion-ready platforms under one commercial umbrella, we help customers move faster, reduce risk, and operate with confidence backed by warranty and support models they can rely on," said Rusty Cone, General Manager, UNICOM Engineering.

In parallel with the commercial agreement, Asperitas and UNICOM Engineering are expanding their technical collaboration on server validation. UNICOM Engineering will deploy the Asperitas DFCX immersion cooling platform in its Plano, Texas lab and manufacturing center to validate immersion-ready server configurations under production-representative operating conditions. This includes sustained workload testing, customer-relevant configuration scenarios, and performance and efficiency validation.

This joint validation program focuses on long-term reliability and performance in immersion environments, including material compatibility, fluid and chassis interaction, firmware behavior, and workload-driven thermal testing. Both companies also continue to collaborate closely with immersion fluid providers as part of ongoing development efforts to ensure that servers, cooling systems, and fluids are validated together as an integrated, production-ready solution.

Together, Asperitas and UNICOM Engineering are enabling faster deployment, predictable procurement and delivery, and consistent long-term operation of immersion-cooled compute infrastructure. The combined U.S. and European strengths of both companies provide customers with a globally validated approach to deploying high-density, energy-efficient compute for enterprise, cloud, HPC, and edge infrastructure.

About Asperitas

https://www.asperitas.com



Asperitas designs adaptive, modular full-stack immersion cooling systems for high-density compute architectures. The company delivers complete liquid cooling solutions where cooling, power, and control are engineered together to provide predictable performance, high efficiency, and long-term reliability. Built around established compute designs and validated in real operating environments, Asperitas systems enable higher compute density while reducing energy and water use across both datacentre and edge deployments. Asperitas' vision is to bring hyperscale datacentre efficiency anywhere, at any scale.

About UNICOM Engineering

www.unicomengineering.com

UNICOM Engineering is a leading provider of purpose-built application platforms, appliances, and lifecycle deployment services for solution providers and OEMs across the global data center, storage, security and surveillance, communications, and video markets. Built on deep solution-design expertise, advanced integration capabilities, and proven global deployment processes, we help customers accelerate time to market, reduce ownership costs, and improve operational efficiency. As an OCP Bronze Member, UNICOM Engineering supports the industry's move toward open, efficient, and sustainable data center technologies. With expanded capabilities in immersion and liquid cooling, we deliver validated, high-performance infrastructure solutions that advance sustainability and next-generation workloads. Our turnkey platforms are engineered for longevity and backed by comprehensive lifecycle management services.

