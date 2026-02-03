The Argentine Football Association - AFA: AFA, Recognized by Harvard Business School for Its Global Expansion Strategy

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) will return to Harvard Business School on February 10, 2026, to present its "AFA Global Brand Expansion" case study, internationally recognized as a successful model of global management and expansion.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / The Argentine Football Association (AFA) will once again take center stage at Harvard Business School, where it will present its case study "AFA Global Brand Expansion" for the second time, becoming the only sports institution invited on two occasions by the prestigious academic institution to showcase its global management and expansion model, recognized internationally as a successful case study.

The event will take place on February 10, 2026, at Harvard Business School, 111 Western Avenue, Boston, MA 02163, United States, and will be held in a Fireside Chat format-an academic dialogue designed to foster strategic analysis and the exchange of leadership experiences.

The session will examine the transformation and global evolution of the AFA brand, highlighting the work carried out in recent years to position the Association as a business case study, applied to sports as a global industry. Topics include international expansion, brand management, institutional leadership, commercial development, and global audience building.

The presentation will be led by Leandro Petersen, AFA's Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, who is responsible for the design and implementation of the Association's international expansion strategy. Under his leadership, AFA has developed a comprehensive approach that has positioned Argentine football as a global brand in key markets such as the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and India, generating new strategic partnerships, commercial agreements, and global growth platforms.

During the Fireside Chat, Petersen will share with students, faculty members, and international academic leaders the strategic decisions, challenges, and key learnings behind AFA's internationalization process, as well as insights into managing a traditional sports organization with a corporate and global mindset, aligned with international business standards.

This new academic engagement at Harvard Business School represents a strong institutional endorsement of AFA's management model and reaffirms the interest of the academic and business communities in analyzing how a sports organization can successfully consolidate itself as a leading global brand.

With this new participation, AFA continues to strengthen its institutional presence in world-class academic environments, positioning Argentine football as a reference not only in sport, but also in global strategy and business leadership.

About the Argentine Football Association (AFA): Founded in 1893, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) is the governing body of football in Argentina and one of the oldest football associations in the world. AFA is responsible for organizing and overseeing all national football competitions, as well as managing the Argentine national teams across all categories. The Association is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and is a member of FIFA and CONMEBOL.

