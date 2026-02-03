Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Nuclea Energy Inc. ("Nuclea") has named Anna Skowron as its Chief Financial Officer, effective December 9th, 2025.

As Chief Financial Officer, Anna will oversee all corporate financial operations, reporting, and business strategy for Nuclea Energy.

Ms. Skowron brings over 15 years of financial leadership to the team, having served in senior executive roles including Chief Financial Officer for both public and private multinational corporations. As the principal of her own professional practice, Anna specializes in navigating complex financial mandates, with deep expertise spanning corporate finance, capital markets, regulatory compliance, and M&A execution across multiple sectors. A licensed CPA, CA, she holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Finance from the University of Toronto.

"I am honoured to be stepping into the role of CFO at Nuclea Energy alongside a strong leadership team. Nuclea is at the forefront of next generation nuclear innovation to meet the urgent and growing demand for clean and reliable energy," said Anna Skowron.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anna to the Nuclea team. Anna has a proven track record in executing business acquisitions and capital raises, providing the financial discipline and acumen required for Nuclea's ambitious growth plan," said Sagar Sanghera, Chairman & Co-Founder of Nuclea Energy Inc.

Nuclea looks forward to making additional announcements regarding its corporate growth and partnerships in the coming weeks.

About Nuclea Energy Inc.

Nuclea Energy Inc. is a Canadian advanced nuclear technology developer focused on the design and advancement of its flagship Morpheus Micro Reactor. With operations in Vancouver and Toronto, Nuclea is developing a compact lead cooled reactor optimized for remote, off-grid, mission-critical, and defense applications, including northern and Arctic environments.

