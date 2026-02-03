Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.02.2026
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
WKN: A117N6 | ISIN: US84863T1060 | Ticker-Symbol: FQV
Frankfurt
03.02.26 | 08:01
11,450 Euro
+1,60 % +0,180
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
03.02.2026 22:02 Uhr
78 Leser
Black Book Research: Spok Earns 2026 Top Ranking for Secure Messaging and Clinical Communications in Black Book Annual Client Experience Survey for the Ninth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Black Book, the independent healthcare IT research firm, today released its 2026 rankings for secure messaging, HIPAA-compliant texting, and clinical communications solutions based on verified client experience. The study, fielded Q4 2025 through Q1 2026, includes 1,416 validated provider-organization responses-an 11% increase in participation versus the prior year.

In the 2026 results, Spok was ranked the overall #1 market leader. Spok posted the top client-rated performance in 11 of the 18 performance criteria measured in the evaluation, reflecting broad leadership across the reliability, workflow, interoperability, and governance expectations hospitals and health systems now treat as safety-critical.

Black Book's 2026 analysis indicates the category is shifting from stand-alone "secure texting" toward an enterprise-governed clinical communications program, prioritizing response reliability, closed-loop escalation, downtime continuity, and measurable reduction in communication friction across mobile and desktop workflows.

Key 2026 market signals highlighted in the report include: deeper EHR-native and workflow-embedded messaging; API-first interoperability (including FHIR-enabled integration) as a buying requirement; identity-centric security influenced by Zero Trust and conditional access patterns; consolidation of paging replacement, alerting, on-call scheduling, and escalation into fewer unified platforms to reduce silos and alert fatigue; and practical AI augmentation where auditability, configurability, and clinical defensibility matter more than novelty. Regulatory and compliance pressure continues to reinforce requirements for secure, auditable communication at enterprise scale including strong access controls, encryption, and defensible audit trails for ePHI under HIPAA and related federal and state requirements.

"In 2026, secure chat is table stakes. Health systems are demanding a clinically reliable communications layer with identity-bound access, audit-ready traceability, and resilient delivery even during downtime events. Spok's #1 ranking and leadership across the widest set of criteria reflect what providers are prioritizing: dependable delivery, governed PHI exchange, and operational performance at enterprise scale." said Doug Brown, President of Black Book Research.

The 2026 dataset includes broad representation across care settings, including community hospitals, academic medical centers, rural and critical access hospitals, corporate health systems, physician groups, post-acute providers, and specialty care organizations. For aggregate results, the report notes an estimated ±2.60% margin of error at 95% confidence for proportion-based measures.

About Black Book

Black Book conducts independent, vendor-neutral evaluations of healthcare technology and services using validated client experience surveys. Black Book does not accept vendor influence in survey design, scoring, analysis, or editorial positioning.

Media Contact

research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
+1 800.863.7590

SOURCE: Black Book Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/spok-earns-2026-top-ranking-for-secure-messaging-and-clinical-communi-1130927

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
