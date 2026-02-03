London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Live-in Care Direct announced it has been named a finalist for the Home Care Provider of the Year 2025 award. The recognition is part of the Leaders in Care Awards, a national programme that highlights organisations contributing to the delivery of home care services throughout the United Kingdom.

The 2025 finalist shortlist was announced by the programme's organisers and includes care providers selected from across the UK. The Home Care Provider of the Year category focuses on services that allow individuals to receive personalised support in their homes as an alternative to residential care settings. Finalists are evaluated on their ability to deliver consistent care, manage services across different regions, and meet the needs of individuals and families with varying support requirements. Live-in Care Direct was one of 8 finalists selected for the 2025 shortlist.





Live-in Care Direct Shortlisted as Finalist for Home Care Provider of the Year 2025 in the UK



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/282594_figure1.jpg

The announcement comes at a time of increasing public interest in home-based care models. More people are seeking care arrangements that support independence and familiarity, particularly for older adults and individuals managing long-term conditions. Live-in Care Direct's inclusion in the shortlist reflects its continued work in this care setting and its participation in industry-wide efforts to promote accessible care at home.

The company received formal notification of its finalist status and has acknowledged the recognition as an internal milestone for the year 2025. The shortlisting aligns with its current planning cycle and supports its ongoing focus on service delivery, staff support, and care coordination.

Looking ahead, Live-in Care Services UK will continue to prioritise essential areas of operation, including quality standards, governance, and organisational continuity. The provider will also continue to provide general information about live-in care through its website and online resources, aiming to improve understanding of how home-based care works and what families can expect when seeking these services.

About Live-in Care Direct

Live-in Care Direct is a UK-based provider of live-in care services. The organisation connects families with trained, fully vetted caregivers who provide one-to-one support in the client's home. Services include personal care, mobility assistance, medication support, help with daily routines, companionship, and household tasks. Live-in Care Direct allows individuals to remain in familiar surroundings while receiving consistent, tailored support.

Media Contact





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/282594_figure2.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282594

Source: GetFeatured